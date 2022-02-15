Incredibly, more than two years on from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is still no explanation for the origins of the virus that is universally agreed to. Nobody is more pleased at this state of affairs than the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which has mounted a massive propaganda operation to cover up its culpability for the global health crisis. Fortunately, cover-ups are increasingly difficult to pull off in the age of the Internet. Paper files that would have previously found their way into the shredder or become “lost” down the back of a filing cabinet are now recorded for
Taiwan’s future is likely to have an outsized impact on not only the United States and People’s Republic of China, but the entire global order. There is no country on Earth today whose future is so uncertain, so contested, and so consequential. Why does Taiwan matter? Because not all foreign policy puzzles are created equal. A power law applies. When it comes to matters of power, radically unequal distribution is the law of the universe. In Peter Thiel’s book, Zero to One, he describes how the power law works and why it matters to everyone. Thiel uses examples from the venture
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s WeChat account, which was opened in 2019 for direct communication with Chinese-Australians prior to an election, was hijacked in October last year, with the account name changed from ScottMorrison2019 to Aus-Chinese New Living, and began posting pro-China political propaganda. Since as early as July last year, Morrison and his assistants have been unable to log in to the account. Repeated attempts to contact WeChat owner Tencent Holdings Ltd to retrieve the account were unsuccessful, with all e-mails going unanswered. However, the account of an Australian lawmaker who recently criticized Morrison for “spreading lies” about a
Beijing’s growing arrogance and coercion toward nations that do not share its viewpoints have made China a feared power rather than a loved power. Since overtaking Japan as the world’s second-largest economy in 2010, China has expanded its economic power and martial prowess, utilizing this advantage to buy kowtows from weaker states, notably those in Southeast Asia, such as Cambodia and Laos. After accumulating this excessive power, Chinese leaders have become overly satisfied. With the rise of his political authority, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has sought a stronger role on the global stage, coining the term “Chinese Dream” to forge the