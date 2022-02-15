Series could boost Hakka tourism in a major way

By Charles Yu





The Taiwanese period drama Gold Leaf (茶金) has been creating a huge buzz on the Internet.

The Hakka-language TV series takes the audience back to the 1950s, a golden age when Taiwanese tea was exported to more than 40 countries.

Based on real-life events in Hsinchu County’s Beipu Township (北埔), the show follows the travails of Chang Yi-hsin (張薏心), daughter of a wealthy merchant family, as she tries to rejuvenate her family business by displaying the Hakka spirit of endurance, diligence and bravery.

Over the past few years, people have taken to touring Provincial Highway No. 3, which through government support and local promotion has become a Taiwanese version of Germany’s Romantic Road, a way to explore the cultural heritage of the Hakka people as it runs through predominantly Hakka communities in Taoyuan, Hsinchu and Miaoli counties.

I believe this top-rated TV show will be the cherry on top in terms of promoting Hakka tourism. While Gold Leaf received a NT$100 million (US$3.59 million) grant from the government, the hype and public interest that the series has so far generated promises to far exceed the original investment.

The gripping storyline and exquisite sets should spark interest in Hakka culture and strike a chord with the audience, helping to revitalize the local economy and promote tourism in Hakka villages in the long term.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and declining visitor numbers, the Hakka Affairs Council has twice distributed NT$500 vouchers — a total investment of NT$300 million — in an effort to boost tourism spending at businesses in Hakka communities.

However, unlike the TV series, the vouchers are likely to provide only a temporary boost in consumer spending.

Taiwan is not alone in utilizing the magic of real-life events. Many Hollywood movies based on true stories or historical events have received wide acclaim.

The rise of the “Korean wave” owes much to the success of K-dramas, which have in turn stimulated South Korea’s cosmetics, fashion and tourism industries, as well as an interest in its food culture.

Therefore, the government should capitalize on the sensation and excitement generated by Gold Leaf, and focus on introducing other modern period Taiwanese dramas.

Presenting a drama set in the context of a historical Taiwanese enterprise, introduces the audience to the challenges and opportunities of the business world at the time, and enables the public to appreciate the fascinating facts and events that have happened on this island.

Crowdsourcing could be a creative approach. By gaining insight into public opinion, knowing what historical events interest fans or fans’ choice of actors for certain roles, a film might be able to garner much publicity and attention even before the camera begins rolling.

Finally, I take my hat off to first-time lead actor Kuo Tzu-chien (郭子乾), a comedian in his late 50s who made his debut more than 30 years ago. Having learned the Hakka language for the series, Kuo wowed the audience with his striking acting skills and is a living embodiment of the adage “opportunity favors the prepared mind.”

For many years, Kuo has been auditioning for roles and jumped at every opportunity to perform in the industry. His effort and dedication have finally paid off, and his performance in the series speaks for itself.

Kuo has set an inspiring and heartening example at the beginning of a new year.

Charles Yu is a professor at National Chung Hsing University and heads its Graduate Institute of Sports and Health Management.

Translated by Rita Wang