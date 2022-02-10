Military ties give nation advantage

By Ray Song 宋磊





A photograph released by the Indian military on Jan. 20 showed Air Force Commander General Hsiung Hou-chi (熊厚基) participating in an official capacity in a videoconference on military affairs in the Indo-Pacific region.

Although the air force has been low-key about the meeting, it has attracted significant attention.

The meeting has four implications:

First, meetings or multilateral exercises are part of normal military exchanges between nations.

However, due to its unique circumstances, Taiwan has thus far only been allowed unofficial participation in such exchanges, but Hsiung’s participation in the videoconference was open and official, and will help Taiwan further its international participation.

Second, it demonstrates Taiwan’s importance as part of the first island chain and that the nation can no longer be left out when security issues in the Indo-Pacific region are concerned.

Third, security issues are of great concern to countries in the region, as China is rapidly expanding its military power, posing a greater threat than ever before. The implications for South Asian countries and those adjacent to international shipping lanes cannot be underestimated. Separated from China by only a narrow stretch of water, Taiwan is in a position to share intelligence with other regional players.

Fourth, the videoconference focused on logistics and the flexible deployment of troops. Taiwan benefited from its participation, as its military had an opportunity to gain more intelligence and other information about the region.

Military diplomacy is an important basis for nations to understand their region. Whether it is Hsiung’s participation in the videoconference or Taiwanese military personnel training in the US — which has also been handled in a low-key manner — military exchanges with Indo-Pacific nations are to develop further as long as the threat of the Chinese Communist Party remains.

Ray Song is a doctoral student at Tamkang University’s Institute of International Affairs and Strategic Studies.

Translated by Lin Lee-kai