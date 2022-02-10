A photograph released by the Indian military on Jan. 20 showed Air Force Commander General Hsiung Hou-chi (熊厚基) participating in an official capacity in a videoconference on military affairs in the Indo-Pacific region.
Although the air force has been low-key about the meeting, it has attracted significant attention.
The meeting has four implications:
First, meetings or multilateral exercises are part of normal military exchanges between nations.
However, due to its unique circumstances, Taiwan has thus far only been allowed unofficial participation in such exchanges, but Hsiung’s participation in the videoconference was open and official, and will help Taiwan further its international participation.
Second, it demonstrates Taiwan’s importance as part of the first island chain and that the nation can no longer be left out when security issues in the Indo-Pacific region are concerned.
Third, security issues are of great concern to countries in the region, as China is rapidly expanding its military power, posing a greater threat than ever before. The implications for South Asian countries and those adjacent to international shipping lanes cannot be underestimated. Separated from China by only a narrow stretch of water, Taiwan is in a position to share intelligence with other regional players.
Fourth, the videoconference focused on logistics and the flexible deployment of troops. Taiwan benefited from its participation, as its military had an opportunity to gain more intelligence and other information about the region.
Military diplomacy is an important basis for nations to understand their region. Whether it is Hsiung’s participation in the videoconference or Taiwanese military personnel training in the US — which has also been handled in a low-key manner — military exchanges with Indo-Pacific nations are to develop further as long as the threat of the Chinese Communist Party remains.
Ray Song is a doctoral student at Tamkang University’s Institute of International Affairs and Strategic Studies.
Translated by Lin Lee-kai
Since Taiwan’s accession to the WTO in 2002, China has used its political clout and massive market to influence the international community’s attitude toward the nation’s participation in international organizations. On Taiwan’s long road to joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), apart from complying with organizational rules and negotiating trade conditions with member states, the nation should focus on critical links such as whether the CPTPP commission would commence the accession process with Taiwan, and whether it would establish a working group to negotiate Taiwan’s accession on a consensus basis. It should also resolve member states’ political
The Year of the Tiger began with great concern over a surge in COVID-19 cases and escalating Ukraine-Russia tensions. Despite the global public health and geopolitical crises, China launched an elaborate and choreographed ceremony to start the Winter Olympics, making Beijing the world’s first city to host the summer and winter Games. A stark political message is embedded in the leadership summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which took place before the opening ceremony, solidifying deep bilateral ties against the US. How Xi and Putin set out to create a multipolar world with different centers of
A re-election is reportedly to be held for the board of Dajia Jenn Lann Temple (大甲鎮瀾宮) in Taichung’s Dajia District (大甲), although few details are available. That a board re-election for a legal entity such as a temple is shrouded in mystery, with the secrecy even extending to something as fundamental as the temple’s charter, is deeply suspicious, leaving some people to presume that there is something dishonest going on. Former Non-Partisan Solidarity Union legislator Yen Ching-piao (顏清標), who allegedly has links to the criminal underworld, has been the temple’s chairman for more than two decades. Whether he would continue in
The government on Saturday drew sharp criticism for allowing Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷) to act as the national team’s flagbearer during the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics following a controversy over Huang wearing the Chinese national team uniform during practice. Huang on Wednesday last week said the uniform was a gift from a friend on the Chinese national team, and insisted that there is “no nationality in the world of sports.” “Every athlete is a friend when we are not competing against each other,” she added. Retired army general Yu Pei-chen (于北辰), a former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) member, said