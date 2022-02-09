The Year of the Tiger began with great concern over a surge in COVID-19 cases and escalating Ukraine-Russia tensions. Despite the global public health and geopolitical crises, China launched an elaborate and choreographed ceremony to start the Winter Olympics, making Beijing the world’s first city to host the summer and winter Games. A stark political message is embedded in the leadership summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which took place before the opening ceremony, solidifying deep bilateral ties against the US. How Xi and Putin set out to create a multipolar world with different centers of
A re-election is reportedly to be held for the board of Dajia Jenn Lann Temple (大甲鎮瀾宮) in Taichung’s Dajia District (大甲), although few details are available. That a board re-election for a legal entity such as a temple is shrouded in mystery, with the secrecy even extending to something as fundamental as the temple’s charter, is deeply suspicious, leaving some people to presume that there is something dishonest going on. Former Non-Partisan Solidarity Union legislator Yen Ching-piao (顏清標), who allegedly has links to the criminal underworld, has been the temple’s chairman for more than two decades. Whether he would continue in
Maintaining a stable power supply is one of the most significant challenges the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Taiwan Power Co (Taipower) face this year, as the nation’s power usage is expected to rise much faster than anticipated. Meanwhile, demand for smart power distribution is rising as more independent suppliers join the power network following a regulatory easing last year. The ministry in its latest forecast said that Taiwan’s power consumption would climb 2.5 percent annually over the next few years, rather than the 1.84 percent it previously forecast, mainly because of rising demand from industrial users. That does not factor