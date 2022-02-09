[ LETTER ]

‘Trying times’ indeed

The Liberty Times’ editorial “Trying times need political unity,” published in the Taipei Times yesterday, highlights all that is wrong with governments around the world — placing political gain above public interest.

In watching the evolution of Taiwan’s government over the past 50 years, I had so hoped, as a fairly regular visitor, that I would not witness the same dysfunctional actions that have become commonplace in US politics.

My sincere and undying wish is that our (Taiwan’s, I’ve given up on the US’) elected government representatives will take a reality check of their actions and come to the realization that, as was said so clearly by former US president Abraham Lincoln: “Democracy is the government of the people, for the people, by the people.”

One can only hope that our leaders today take these words to heart.

Kirk Hazlett

Adjunct professor,

University of Tampa, Florida