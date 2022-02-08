[ LETTER ]

COVID-19 rules need updating

I have completed three quarantines in Taiwan since 2020, I was in the nation during the outbreak last year, and I have been conducting infectious-disease research in the US for more than 15 years.

Taiwan has done really well throughout the COVID-19 pandemic so far, but its two-year-old policies urgently need updating to address key challenges.

The “zero” infection policy bought Taiwan nearly two years in a safe bubble, but has also disconnected Taiwan from the rest of the world.

Prolonged separation can lead to irreversible consequences. In 2020, Taiwan’s pandemic policy was highly effective, and people cooperated because we did not have vaccines or treatments.

This year, the risks associated with COVID-19 are much lower because the majority of Taiwan’s population has been fully vaccinated, treatment options are available and testing capability has significantly improved.

However, Taiwan has applied more restrictions and people have grown more fearful compared with 2020.

Compared with countries experiencing more severe effects from the pandemic, people living in Taiwan struggle from more restrictions and constantly worry about being identified for mandatory quarantine, which is ironic.

For example, thousands of people who tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 stayed in mandatory quarantine facilities during the Lunar New Year holiday. The current practice also leads to a lack of trust and standoffishness among people.

COVID-19 vaccines prevent severe infections and death, but not infections. In other words, 100 percent vaccination does not stop infection. Therefore, a “zero infection” policy is unrealistic.

As a society, we have learned to accept certain risks such as traffic accidents. For example, more than 2,500 die every year in Taiwan in traffic accidents, but we do not stop driving or walking on the street.

The entire world is moving forward to the next phase of the pandemic by exploring different approaches such as more testing with less mandatory quarantine. Taiwan has multiple options for vaccines, treatments and testing, which can be used to explore effective strategies.

The 2020 pandemic policy urgently needs to be updated. The government needs to reinitiate a process to outline clear guidelines for the next phase so Taiwan can move forward with the world, and people living in Taiwan can start to relax.

James Lai

New Taipei City