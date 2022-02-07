The Year of the Tiger began with great concern over a surge in COVID-19 cases and escalating Ukraine-Russia tensions. Despite the global public health and geopolitical crises, China launched an elaborate and choreographed ceremony to start the Winter Olympics, making Beijing the world’s first city to host the summer and winter Games. A stark political message is embedded in the leadership summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which took place before the opening ceremony, solidifying deep bilateral ties against the US. How Xi and Putin set out to create a multipolar world with different centers of
A re-election is reportedly to be held for the board of Dajia Jenn Lann Temple (大甲鎮瀾宮) in Taichung’s Dajia District (大甲), although few details are available. That a board re-election for a legal entity such as a temple is shrouded in mystery, with the secrecy even extending to something as fundamental as the temple’s charter, is deeply suspicious, leaving some people to presume that there is something dishonest going on. Former Non-Partisan Solidarity Union legislator Yen Ching-piao (顏清標), who allegedly has links to the criminal underworld, has been the temple’s chairman for more than two decades. Whether he would continue in
The nation’s economy expanded 4.88 percent in the fourth quarter of last year, bringing the year’s GDP growth to 6.28 percent, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics reported late last month. The growth was the fastest annual increase since 2011, indicating that the economy maintained its resilience amid the COVID-19 pandemic and swiftly rebounded from the nation’s worst local outbreak in May. The biggest challenge this year is meeting last year’s high comparison base. The nation’s growth momentum surprisingly accelerated after GDP expanded 3.11 percent in 2020, due to robust exports and domestic investments. It was a commendable performance for