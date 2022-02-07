The European Commission found record-high levels of radioactive contamination in milk and spinach produced in Japan following the March 11, 2011, accident at the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant.
On March 24 that year, representatives of EU member states used the Standing Committee on the bloc’s Food Chain and Animal Health to apply special safeguards on food imported from 12 Japanese prefectures, and imposed special conditions on imports of food and animal feed originating or consigned from Japan.
The commission also allowed for the restrictions to be updated based on radioactivity data from Japanese authorities or the European Food Safety Authority.
On Dec. 1, 2017, the EU lifted the import restrictions on some food products from 10 Japanese prefectures.
DIFFERENT APPROACH
The EU never banned the importation of any Japanese food products, but only required specific products from certain regions to be accompanied by radiation test certificates.
This is different from Taiwan’s ban on food imports from Japan, which is based solely on the region in which they are produced.
Under strict controls, the EU confirmed Japan’s compliance with these special conditions. Its ban on agricultural and fishery products from most Japanese prefectures has been gradually relaxed since mid-November 2019, and they can be imported without the need for radiation inspection certificates.
Since Oct. 10 last year, agricultural products produced in Fukushima Prefecture no longer need a radiation certificate for export to the EU.
In accordance with Commission Implementing Regulation 2021/1533, the EU has reduced the frequency of official inspections of Japanese food and animal feed, set new sampling rules and updated the format of official certificates.
SCIENTIFIC METHOD
The EU has always relied on reports from an independent body — the European Food Safety Authority — and used repeated sampling to check the risk of contamination of agricultural products. The EU has never banned imports indiscriminately.
It has implemented restrictions according to scientific standards, from the initial partial curbs to when it allowed importation with no requirement for radiation test reports. The process was overseen by experts from the EU’s 27 member states.
AN OPPORTUNITY
The yuan has recently overtaken the yen to become the fourth most-used international currency, so Japan must be worried about the substantial expansion of China’s influence.
Taiwan must lift its ban on Japanese food imports to seize this opportunity to convince Japan to increase its support and step up substantive negotiations for Taiwan to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.
Taiwan should refer to the experience of the EU in lifting its ban on Japanese food imports. It should adhere to the principles of safeguarding the public’s health, basing its decisions on science and adhering to international standards, so as to persuade the public to work together to quickly obtain membership in the trade pact, for the good of everyone in Taiwan.
Chang Meng-jen is chair of Fu Jen Catholic University’s Department of Italian Language and Culture and coordinator of the university’s diplomacy and international affairs program.
Translated by Julian Clegg
