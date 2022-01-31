To our readers:
Because of the Lunar New Year holiday, from Monday, Jan. 31, through Sunday, Feb. 6, the Taipei Times will have a reduced format without our regular editorials and opinion pieces. From Monday to Thursday it will not be delivered to subscribers, but will be available for purchase at convenience stores. Subscribers will receive the editions they missed once normal distribution resumes on Friday, Feb. 4.
The paper returns to its usual format on Monday, Feb. 7, when our regular editorials and opinion pieces will also be resumed.
The State Bank of India has raised US$300 million from the Taiwanese market through a maiden issue of Formosa bonds at a coupon rate of 2.49 percent. The issuance attracted a wide range of investors, such as supranational agencies, asset managers, private bankers and financial institutions. Meanwhile, the Indian government has also started talks with Taiwan on a free-trade agreement. These developments would normally have been treated as a routine affair between India and Taiwan, but as the countries do not enjoy formal ties, and India has in the past remained hesitant to sign a free-trade agreement with Taiwan, the activities
Having annexed the Sudetenland in October 1938, Nazi Germany went on to take over the whole of Czechoslovakia in March 1939. Then-British prime minister Neville Chamberlain on March 31 declared that if Germany attacked Poland, Britain would feel bound to lend Poland all the support within its power, and an Anglo-Polish agreement was signed on the same day. On Sept. 1, 1939, Germany did invade Poland, and the UK declared war on Germany two days later. However, Britain’s “support” was only to fight the relatively weak German navy in the Atlantic, rather than opening the more important Baltic Sea route. Poland soon
Treason, in legal terms, is when a person is disloyal to their own nation, as opposed to their government. In the US context, Oran’s Dictionary of the Law defines treason as “the crime ... committed by a US citizen who helps a foreign government to overthrow, make war against, or seriously injure the US” — again, as opposed to the US government. Former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislator Chiu Yi (邱毅) was the first Taiwanese to encourage China to unify with Taiwan by force. Appearing on Chinese television, he called for “reunification,” saying that Beijing should aim its missiles at
Washington’s words and deeds toward Taiwan have changed to a nuanced approach, especially since the administration of former US president Donald Trump. Unlike the ambiguity of the Taiwan policy of his predecessor, Barack Obama, Trump’s Indo-Pacific vision established a precedent for a stronger US-Taiwan relationship, as it recognized Taipei to be on par with other US allies and partners. During his presidency, Trump provided robust military support to enhance Taiwan’s defense capabilities, and assist Taipei’s asymmetric warfare strategy in the face of China’s strong push for unification with Taiwan. US President Joe Biden seems to be following in Trump’s footsteps on making