Taiwan must be ready to fight alone

Having annexed the Sudetenland in October 1938, Nazi Germany went on to take over the whole of Czechoslovakia in March 1939. Then-British prime minister Neville Chamberlain on March 31 declared that if Germany attacked Poland, Britain would feel bound to lend Poland all the support within its power, and an Anglo-Polish agreement was signed on the same day. On Sept. 1, 1939, Germany did invade Poland, and the UK declared war on Germany two days later. However, Britain’s “support” was only to fight the relatively weak German navy in the Atlantic, rather than opening the more important Baltic Sea route. Poland soon

By SungChi-cheng 宋啓成