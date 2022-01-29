Pursuing zero COVID or living with COVID

With the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 appearing in Taiwan, the public has become concerned about what might happen when large numbers of people travel across the nation during the Lunar New Year holiday.

Although the Omicron variant is known to be highly virulent, serious cases can be kept to a minimum if the vaccination rate is sufficiently high. As such, many Taiwanese are less concerned about the outbreak and are more worried about how raising the COVID-19 alert level would affect their daily lives.

From late last year, when the Omicron variant took off in other countries, the idea of learning to live with the virus, as opposed to maintaining a “zero COVID” policy, has gradually gained traction in Taiwan.

Certain overseas Chinese-speaking conspiracy theory-

peddling radio hosts have taken to regularly attacking and mocking China’s zero COVID policy, as if it were the stupidest idea around, apparently disregarding that Taiwan has essentially been operating on a zero COVID model, too. It is as if, in some people’s eyes, the zero COVID approach has become inextricably linked to authoritarian regimes’ interventionist policies, while the Western approach to the pandemic has become associated with human rights and universal human values.

Due to Taiwan’s relative success in keeping the pandemic at bay compared with other countries, and Taiwanese having grown accustomed to living a virtually COVID-19-free existence, people have become very sensitive about the possibility of the virus spreading here. Thus, despite the low level of identification with the Chinese government, mainstream public opinion in Taiwan has dovetailed with China’s on keeping the nation completely free of the virus. In comparison, seemingly lax measures to contain the pandemic in the West have come to be regarded as irresponsible governments willing to pay the price with the lives of their citizens.

In the context of this dichotomy, the models of pursuing zero COVID or coexistence with COVID have become representative of the opposing ideologies of authoritarianism versus freedom or being responsible or indulgent. The debate has increasingly, within this polarized ideological framework, consolidated into two opposing camps within the media.

Human beings are accustomed to thinking in binary ways; this is how we categorize, make choices and decisions, make sense of — some might say label — things and control the world around us. For this reason, we might not be aware that we have fallen into this binary framework and become prey to ideological manipulation. The pandemic and way we live our lives are both realities that every person has to deal with. We cannot achieve the desired balance between the two choices by relying on any given ideology.

Politicians and the media have lately been pushing the government to choose between the two. Pushed for an answer, Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) medical response division deputy head Victor Wang (王必勝) has said that “zero COVID is not a goal, it is just a general approach that we are following,” while Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) has said that disease prevention efforts are progressing in the direction of zero COVID, but even if they fail, they can at least keep the disease under control.

There is no point in continuously chanting slogans on whether the nation should pursue a zero COVID or a COVID coexistence policy when it is dealing with a new and more virulent variant of SARS-CoV-2. A more practical approach is to try to find a balance between keeping the virus at bay and allowing people to live their lives.

Chang Yueh-han is a professor at Shih Hsin University.

Translated by Paul Cooper