The trouble with Argentina

By Willem Buiter and Anne Sibert





In a commentary earlier this month, Joseph Stiglitz, a Nobel laureate in economics, described Argentina’s recovery last year as a “COVID miracle.”

However, the country might be heading for another economic disaster.

Consider Argentina’s recent economic history: When Argentine President Alberto Fernandez took office in December 2019, he inherited a two-year recession and soaring inflation of 53.8 percent from his predecessor, Mauricio Macri.

The COVID-19 pandemic then deepened the Macri recession, and real (inflation-adjusted) GDP fell by 9.9 percent in 2020.

While Argentina’s vast natural resources helped its recovery as the pandemic shifted global demand from services to physical goods, even an estimated 10 percent real growth rate last year was not enough to restore Argentina’s GDP to its pre-COVID-19 peak in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Moreover, while the COVID-19 recession dampened inflation in the second half of 2020, the recovery drove the annual rate back up to 50.9 percent by the end of last year, despite the Argentine government’s periodic price freezes, and export caps on some meat products and grains.

A 50 percent inflation rate is not economically, socially or politically sustainable, but reducing it requires monetary and fiscal restraint, which means enduring a period of below-potential growth and higher unemployment.

Although the economic and social cost of disinflation tends to be lower if monetary and fiscal authorities have credibility, that is not the case in Argentina. Nor does the country have the social consensus or level of public trust needed to implement a well-designed temporary price and income policy that could reduce disinflation’s output cost.

Where does that leave things?

On Jan. 6, the Argentine central bank raised the benchmark (annual) interest rate from 38 percent to 40 percent — its first increase in more than a year.

However, the effective compounded annual interest rate of 48.3 percent still implies a negative real interest rate, and thus is inconsistent with a serious disinflation effort.

Since the start of the IMF’s revised standby arrangement (SBA) for Argentina in October 2018, the exchange rate regime has gone from a free float to a crawling peg to a managed float.

The Multilateral Nominal Exchange Rate Index depreciated by 33.6 percent in 2020 and by 17.2 percent last year.

That implies a roughly constant real exchange rate in 2020, but a 17.5 percent real appreciation (and a corresponding loss of competitiveness) last year.

Tight capital and exchange controls to prevent losses of foreign exchange reserves have had only limited success.

Morgan Stanley data show that Argentina’s net foreign exchange reserves stand at just US$3.2 billion, and liquid reserves are even lower.

The parallel-market exchange rate for the US dollar is about double the official rate.

Argentina’s primary budget deficit (which excludes debt service) for last year is estimated to be 3.3 percent of GDP, down from 6.5 percent in 2020, but with the real interest rate on the debt exceeding the trend real GDP growth rate, fiscal sustainability requires primary budget surpluses.

Unfortunately, under its proposals to the IMF, the government does not plan to achieve a balanced primary budget until 2027.

Stiglitz is right that the IMF’s dealings with Argentina since 2018 have been deeply misguided.

The augmented US$57 billion three-year credit line approved in October 2018 was the largest SBA in the fund’s history, and Argentina’s 21st SBA in 66 years.

However, the program soon went off the rails, and in August 2019, after US$44 billion had been disbursed, the IMF de facto suspended it.

Then, in May 2020, Argentina went through its ninth sovereign default, and in July of that year, the government canceled the program.

The country’s public debt still stands at about 100 percent of annual GDP.

The IMF’s decision to make so much money available to Argentina is incomprehensible. The only apparent beneficiaries were the private holders of sovereign debt, who escaped the looming restructuring.

There is little doubt that Argentina’s IMF standby loan will be restructured through a series of window-dressing exercises, rather than through the significant write-down that is required.

In September last year, Argentina relied on part of its US$4.3 billion allocation of special drawing rights (the IMF’s reserve asset) to make its first repayment of US$1.9 billion.

The next installment is US$2.8 billion, due in late March.

The total scheduled repayments for this year and next year is to be about US$37 billion.

There is no way Argentina can meet its obligations without external assistance. Another sovereign default, as early as 2024, looms.

In last month’s assessment of Argentina’s latest SBA, the IMF’s executive board refers to “deep-seated structural problems, including fragile public finances, dollarization, high inflation, weak monetary policy transmission, a small domestic financial sector and a narrow export base.”

That diagnosis only scratches the surface.

In 2020, Argentina’s informal sector was estimated to account for 46 percent of total employment, contributing to a high and often unpredictable tax burden on the formal economy.

Moreover, Argentina last year ranked 78th out of 180 countries in Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index; 63rd out of 64 in the International Institute for Management Development’s World Competitiveness Ranking; 83rd out of 141 in the World Economic Forum’s 2019 Global Competitiveness Index; and 126th out of 190 in the World Bank’s last-ever 2020 Doing Business ranking.

It is worth remembering that in the early 20th century, Argentina’s per capita GDP was comparable to that of Canada and Australia. Yet in 2019, it was just 18 percent of Australia’s and 22 percent of Canada’s at market exchange rates (and 44 percent and 45 percent respectively in terms of purchasing power parity).

Argentina’s political and economic institutions would need fundamental reform if the country is to achieve fiscal sustainability, low inflation, and equitably distributed economic growth at a rate warranted by its rich endowments of natural and human capital.

We are still waiting for that miracle.

Willem Buiter is a visiting professor of international and public affairs at Columbia University. Anne Sibert is professor of economics at Birkbeck, University of London.

Copyright: Project Syndicate