Never forget
Today, the international community commemorates International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a day that was designated by UN General Assembly Resolution 60/7 on Nov. 1, 2005.
On this occasion, we welcome the adoption by consensus of the UN resolution against Holocaust denial and distortion last week. This initiative was jointly promoted by Israel and Germany.
This decision calls on UN member states, its agencies as well as private sector entities, to take steps against the troubling phenomenon of Holocaust denial and distortion, to encourage education and research, and to nurture the memory of the Holocaust.
Unfortunately, this resolution is more relevant than ever. In recent years, we have witnessed a dramatic increase in anti-Semitic incidents, as well as Holocaust denial, distortion and revisionism.
We therefore have a duty to all victims and survivors, never to forget. We are devoted to and responsible for preserving and protecting the historical facts of the Holocaust that led to the annihilation of one-third of the Jewish people, alongside members of other minorities.
The adoption of this resolution by consensus clearly proves that Holocaust denial is a matter for which the international community stands together in condemnation.
Promoting Holocaust remembrance and Holocaust remembrance education, as well as efforts to combat anti-Semitism, racism and xenophobia, are a priority for the Israeli government and for all our diplomats across the world.
Here in Taiwan, we have found exceptionally committed partners in this endeavor. Last year, we teamed up with the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy and the German Institute Taipei to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day in a very touching ceremony that was attended by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮).
We also exhibited our exhibition about the Holocaust at the important venue of the Human Rights Commission in Taipei, as well as in many other places.
In addition, our office arranged an online educational seminar on Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center to high-school teachers from around the nation.
The Holocaust will forever serve as a warning for everyone against the danger of hatred, intolerance, racism and prejudice.
We are committed to continue working with our Taiwanese partners to preserve the memory of the victims and ensuring that the horrors of the past will never reoccur.
Omer Caspi,
Representative of Israel to Taiwan
