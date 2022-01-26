Greens vs ‘beefatarians’: Europeans fight over their dinner

With meat consumption twice the global average, citizens of the EU have to reconcile environmental concerns and culinary traditions

By Jon Henley, Sam Jones, Angela Giuffrida and Philip Oltermann / The Guardian





A row over meat consumption in Spain over the past month is just the most recent eruption of the debate all over Europe, as the continent grapples with making its famous cuisines more sustainable.

Food is inextricably intertwined with national identity for countries in continental Europe; a good steak, with perfect frites stacked beside it; a plate of wafer-thin carpaccio, drizzled with dressing or plain old olive oil; wurst, served with good mustard; jamon iberico laced with creamy white fat.

Europeans love their meat and they eat a lot of it. About 1.5kg a week is consumed by the average citizen of the EU — that’s twice the global average.

Illustration: Mountain People

However, it is also clear that if there is to be any hope of reducing the impact of global heating, that consumption level will have to fall rapidly. Greenpeace estimates that it would need to drop by 70 percent by the end of the decade and down to 300g by 2050. That translates (since not all the meat that leaves slaughterhouses ends up being either sold or eaten) to each European actually eating, per week, a quantity of meat equivalent to about two good-sized hamburgers.

The response to this news? Unenthusiastic, to say the least.

Politically, balancing the priorities of environmental action against the clout of often-powerful farming lobbies and the expectations of populations accustomed to consuming large quantities of unrealistically cheap meat looks nearly impossible.

In Spain, for example, which holds the dubious honor of being the EU member state with the highest per capita meat supply in the bloc (more than 100kg per person, per year) Minister of Consumer Affairs Alberto Garzon was engulfed in a national row in July last year after calling on his compatriots to eat less meat for the sake of the environment and of their own bodies.

“Our health and the health of our families is at stake,” he said. “Eating too much meat is bad for our health and for the planet.”

Within hours, he had been slapped down not just by the agriculture minister, but by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Asked what he made of Garzon’s plea, Sanchez said: “Speaking personally, a medium-rare steak is hard to beat.”

There is evidence that many Europeans are taking the issue seriously. One survey showed almost half (46 percent) of European consumers are eating less meat than they once did, while 40 percent are planning on reducing their meat consumption.

The EU-backed study, of more than 7,500 people in 10 European countries, found that one-third sought to minimize their meat consumption — with 73 percent of that group saying they had “substantially” reduced their meat intake over the past months.

However, in its latest document, the European Commission suggests that despite clear and growing public awareness of the importance of sustainability, EU meat consumption per capita, left to its own devices, is likely to fall by little more than 3kg a year.

Government intervention, then, would be essential, but, judging by Spain’s example, difficult.

Garzon last month again told the Guardian that people had to reduce their meat consumption, and contrasted meat from traditional, extensive farming with that produced on intensive mega-farms, but parts of Garzon’s interview were seized on by the conservative People’s Party and the far-right Vox party, which have demanded that he resign for what they portray as an unforgivable attack on Spain’s important meat industry and the quality of its exports.

Garzon has stuck by his words, accusing “the lobby of certain big companies which promote polluting mega-farms” of deliberately distorting what he said.

Moreover, his comments do not differ wildly from official government policy. The Spanish Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge wants extensive production systems promoted, and well-adapted native breeds used more. The agriculture minister has praised small family farms, and some regional governments have already acted to limit intensive farming.

In Germany, traditionally among the EU’s biggest consumers of animal-based products per capita, meat-eating has declined steadily over the past two decades, but there, too, the politics are sensitive.

The Green party, part of the new three-party coalition with the center-left Social Democratic Party and the liberal Free Democratic Party, might have been expected to throw itself into accelerating the falling trend, but has so far held back.

The hesitancy comes from painful political experience. Germany’s Greens have suffered in the past few years from being seen as a Verbotspartei, intent on banning the joys of life. A 2013 “veggie day” initiative for meat-free days at state-subsidized canteens saw the tabloid Bild complain that “the Greens want to take our meat away.”

Instead, the environmental party has used its first weeks in power to initiate a less politically exposing campaign against junk meat sold for junk prices.

Germany’s new Food and Agriculture Minister Cem Ozdemir told Bild that Germans were losing out because food quality and food prices were too low.

Junk prices, often imposed by all-powerful supermarket chains “drive farms to ruin, prevent animal welfare, promote species extinction and burden the climate. I want to change that,” he said.

The price of food should reflect the “ecological truth” and consumers must get used to paying a fair price for better quality, he said, echoing the findings of a commission set up by the previous government.

However, this approach, too, is far from universally popular: The new government’s attack on cheap meat was criticized by the Paritatische Gesamtverband, an umbrella group for Germany’s social welfare organizations, which says that higher food prices must be accompanied by compensation payments for those on low incomes.

In Italy, Minister for Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani triggered a fiery debate last year by saying that excessive meat consumption was harmful to health and the environment, adding that encouraging Italians to eat less meat would be central to his plans.

“Changing our diet will have the combined benefit of improving public health, decreasing water use and producing less CO2,” Cingolani said.

Farmers hit back instantly, saying annual meat consumption per capita in Italy is among the lowest in Europe and meat was an important part of a balanced diet.

Advocates including Luca Mercalli, a well-known meteorologist, are keeping the debate alive, arguing that better-quality meat produced closer to home and consumed in smaller quantities would make a significant difference to the environment.

“A proportion of Italians are sensitive to the topic and have changed their diets, either due to concerns about the climate or dietary motives,” Mercalli said. “The problem in Italy is the debate often turns toxic, with vegetarians becoming very judgmental of meat-eaters, which in turn alienates 90 percent of the population.”

The onus should be on the government to provide clearer information, he said. “The message should be: eat less meat, but when you do, buy locally produced meat that is more sustainable. Even if you pay more, eating better quality meat once a week is far better than eating a cheap hamburger every day.”

French meat consumption has also been falling steadily, with surveys suggesting that half the population has reduced their meat consumption over the past three years and that 30 percent would like to continue doing so over the next three.

Yet howls of outrage greeted the launch of France’s national low-carbon strategy, adopted in 2020, which aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture — which represent 20 percent of the country’s total, with fully 80 percent generated by livestock farming — by 19 percent by 2030 and 46 percent by 2050.

EU countries that have tried to implement concrete meat reduction policies have faced instant backlashes. The Danish government was forced in 2020 to reverse a ban on state canteens serving meat for two days every week after trade unions and the food industry objected, and the government has instead switched its focus to boosting non-meat food production, approving a climate agreement that features the EU’s largest investment in plant-based research and development, including an annual fund to support the transition to a nationwide dietary shift.

In the Netherlands, in an attempt to prioritize tackling the major environmental issues long caused by its intensive pig and other farms, the new government features a minister for nature and nitrogen affairs, Christianne van der Wal-Zeggelink.

All of this is no less true for the European Commission itself, struggling with the incompatibility of ambitious carbon-emission reduction plans and the vast common agricultural policy subsidies that account for nearly one-third of the EU’s budget.

Greenpeace has broken down the numbers and calculated that one-fifth of the EU’s entire budget is spent on livestock.

As recently as 2020, the EU was still spending money to promote meat eating with a controversial and frankly slightly mad advertisement campaign exhorting people to become “beefatarians.”

“If the sound of beef sizzling on the grill brings tears to your eyes, you’re a real beefatarian,” the advertisement said.

Confused? It is only going to get worse.