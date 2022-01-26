MRT plans need central government direction

By Chen Chun-hao 陳俊豪





Political parties in Taichung are focusing their campaigns on a planned MRT Blue Line in the special municipality.

The line would connect the old and new parts of Taichung, just like the Taipei MRT System’s Bannan Line (Blue Line), which runs along Zhongxiao E Road. Taichung’s old areas have railway transfer stations, while department stores are located along Taiwan Boulevard, where a new municipal government center encourages development. During weekends, traffic congestion is a problem along this route.

Taichung is a major transportation artery in central Taiwan.

CHANGING PLANS

In the nearly three decades since responsibility for Taichung’s transportation system was taken away from the Taiwan Provincial Government, the system was revamped first by the Bureau of High Speed Rail at the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, and subsequently by successive pan-blue and pan-green camp mayors, with huge expenditures devoted to evaluations and assessments.

Incumbent Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) had promised that she would tackle the MRT route according to priority and replace a railway with the Taichung MRT system, but plans were once again changed after she won the local election, and construction costs soared.

It is still not clear whether the Taichung MRT will connect to the coastal railway or whether a new station will be built in Shalu District (沙鹿).

Each local government in Taiwan is responsible for its own MRT system, and with the exception of Taichung and Tainan, the nation’s six special municipalities have all set up well-resourced bureaus.

However, they are not all sufficiently equipped to cope with the task at hand — not in terms of budget, but in terms of staffing. Many of these bureaus initially relied on the experience of the former High Speed Rail Bureau — now the Railway Bureau — and the Taipei Department of Rapid Transit Systems for planning and survey work.

Taichung’s Green Line was constructed by the department, and many other city and county governments would like to commission the agency to construct their own systems, due to its high level of experience in this field.

COMMON DIRECTION

The central government should be responsible for the planning of local MRT systems, either through a centralized department of the Railway Bureau or through local construction bureaus.

There are three reasons for this:

First, it would facilitate a coordinated national approach to railway systems across the country, allowing for better coordination between local transport systems.

Second, it would avoid problems with MRT planning and land use. Many MRT systems outside the greater Taipei area run through land traditionally regarded not as metropolitan areas, but as “emerging parks,” and although local governments can reallocate funds, land expropriations are often controversial and met with disapproval by sectors of the public. These issues only get more complicated when local politicians get involved to advocate for their constituents. It is important to keep the focus on the construction of MRT systems and how they would improve public transport in the area.

Finally, centralized planning would enable the central government, in collaboration with local governments, to build a well-resourced system with a long-term plan in mind.

Chen Chun-hao is a construction engineer.

Translated by Michelle Mitchell