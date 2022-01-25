EDITORIAL: Economy’s rise is not lifting all boats

The nation’s economy is expected to have expanded 6.09 percent last year, eclipsing the world’s major developed countries and its Asian peers. As the growth was powered by an uneven expansion mostly of exports from the electronics sector, the gains only benefited a portion of the nation’s industries and workers.

Exports last year soared 29.4 percent, surpassing the 28 percent growth forecast by the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS), thanks to robust demand for 5G-related electronics, automotive devices and high-performance computing applications such as servers and data centers. Exports accounted for 60 percent of GDP last year, with electronics accounting for more than half of that amount.

As the world last year settled into remote working and schooling amid the COVID-19 pandemic, demand surged for computers, tablets and other Internet-connected devices. With its technology leadership and large-scale manufacturing capacity, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, played a significant role in the electronics supply chain. Its revenue rose to a record NT$1.59 trillion (US$57.41 billion) last year, up 18.53 percent year-on-year.

To meet demand, TSMC built new facilities and hired more workers, which helped spread the growth across the semiconductor industry. Employees at major Taiwanese electronics firms also enjoyed greater pay raises than those in other sectors.

The electronics sector, primarily chip manufacturing, has become a heavyweight in the nation’s economy, in terms of exports and production. It contributed about 80 percent to the nation’s total manufacturing production, while chemical products, base metals, automotive parts and machine tools made up the remaining 20 percent. One or two decades earlier, the contributions from the sectors were almost even.

In terms of GDP, the manufacturing sector contributed 4.86 percentage points to the nation’s economic growth in the first three quarters of last year, while the service sector made up only 1.94 percent, which reflects the results of the long-term evolution of Taiwan’s economy. Layoffs among restaurants and transportation companies amid a nationwide COVID-19 alert was blamed for the anemic contribution of the service sector.

During the first 11 months of last year, employees in the electronic components sector saw their monthly wages rise 11.66 percent year-on-year to a monthly average of NT$78,093, outpacing the overall manufacturing industry’s 6.22 percent growth and the service sector’s 0.97 percent increase, DGBAS data showed.

Electronic component makers’ staff wages were also about 50 percent higher than the overall manufacturing industry’s average of NT$52,539 per month and 59 percent higher than the service sector’s NT$49,127 per month. Employers in the service sector were reluctant to increase paychecks amid uncertainty about COVID-19 restrictions.

Such changes in the nation’s economic structure and income distribution explain why many people do not benefit from the touted economic gains and have grown numb to it.

This year, the nation’s economy faces greater challenges and a higher degree of uncertainty, given the effects of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 and expected tightening by central banks to contain inflation, which would weigh on private consumption. Yet the DGBAS still expects Taiwan’s GDP to grow at a healthy pace of 4.15 percent.

The government cannot allow itself to be mesmerized by cheery GDP figures; it must find ways to spread the gains to more people. Raising the minimum wage and increasing the tax on carried interest would help mitigate imbalances across sectors and reduce widening wealth and income inequality.