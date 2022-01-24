World leaders came together in Glasgow, Scotland, in November last year to map out a path to mitigate the worst effects of climate change.
However, while the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) was undoubtedly a historic moment, most countries are just beginning their work to meet new goals to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.
That is why the announcement by the Asian Development Bank and the Indonesian and Philippine governments at COP26 stood out. In launching our partnership for a pilot energy transition mechanism (ETM), we were not making a vague commitment to achieve a distant goal.
Instead, we jointly formulated a concrete plan for an equitable, scalable, affordable and just energy initiative to help Asian countries retire or repurpose half of their coal-fired power plants and increase their reliance on clean energy.
The ETM is a transformative climate scheme that has the potential to become the world’s largest carbon dioxide reduction program.
The ETM will take a financial approach to retiring or repurposing coal-fired power plants ahead of schedule, while scaling up investments in clean energy. This dual strategy will benefit communities, investors, regional economies and the environment.
Although clean-energy costs are declining rapidly in many countries, many coal-fired electricity plants operate under secure, long-term purchase agreements. In Asia, those facilities are younger: the region is home to 90 percent of all coal-fired power plants under 20 years old. Without a policy intervention, those plants are unlikely to be retired in the near term. Every year they remain active will result in more carbon dioxide emissions and crowd out demand for clean, renewable energy.
The ETM will use a blend of public, private and philanthropic funds to tilt the market in the right direction — retiring coal early and creating demand for more clean energy.
We estimate that this model, if scaled up in just three Southeast Asian countries — Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam — could retire up to 50 percent of their coal-fired power plants over the next 10 to 15 years. That will reduce annual carbon dioxide emissions by an estimated 200 million tonnes, the equivalent of taking 61 million passenger vehicles off the road.
We recognize that the shift to a low-carbon, clean-energy future must work for everyone. That is why the ETM will emphasize a just and equitable energy transition by providing technical assistance and reskilling for workers including power-industry employees, particularly women. We are actively engaging with non-governmental organizations, civic organizations and other stakeholders to ensure that no community or worker is left behind in the green transition.
The ETM’s approach is unique and unprecedented in the Asia-Pacific region. The scheme leverages a convening authority — in this case, the Asian Development Bank — to bring together private investors, governments, and civil-society representatives and sustain a mutually beneficial partnership based on transparency and trust.
Because the initiative is regionally led, it must work for local people and economies — and that means ensuring that electricity remains affordable. By catalyzing outside investments, the ETM will scale up clean-energy projects without requiring new government subsidies. This means it will add to the efforts that governments like ours are already undertaking, thereby helping to accelerate the region’s clean-energy transition.
For example, the Philippines previously announced a moratorium on new coal-fired power plants and Indonesia is aiming to phase out such facilities as it seeks to become carbon neutral by 2060.
While there have been many calls for market-based mechanisms to address transitions to cleaner energy production, most have been impractical, often failing to account properly for equity and the interests of the communities involved. The ETM will solve that problem.
By significantly shortening the life of coal-fired power plants, the ETM will unlock new investments for sustainable and renewable energy. That will make Indonesia and the Philippines even more attractive destinations for clean, 21st-century power projects and give communities the energy security they need.
Ultimately, the battle against climate change will be won or lost in the Asia-Pacific region. We are confident that the ETM model will not only help to solve the region’s own challenges, but also can be scaled and exported around the world, empowering developing countries to undertake the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy without sacrificing other development objectives.
Our region’s growing population and economies make it indispensable to the global climate response. Through the ETM, we aim to show how countries can concurrently increase clean energy investments and reduce emissions. Only by working together will we reach our net-zero destination in Southeast Asia — and elsewhere — faster and more fairly.
Masatsugu Asakawa is president of the Asian Development Bank. Sri Mulyani Indrawati, finance minister of Indonesia, is chair of the Coalition of G20 Finance Ministers for Climate Action. Carlos Dominguez is secretary of finance and chairperson-designate of the Climate Change Commission of the Philippines.
Copyright: Project Syndicate
With the fall of Kabul not yet six months past, Washington faces a fresh test of its ability to sustain Pax Americana, as more than 100,000 Russian troops, heavy artillery and tanks mass on Russia’s border with Ukraine. The mounting crisis looks set to become the greatest test of US President Joe Biden’s administration to date — the outcome of which could have far-reaching implications and send ripples through the Taiwan Strait. Moscow’s Ukraine gambit appears designed to probe the Biden administration — to ferret out its red lines and ascertain whether Washington is willing to commit troops to defend its
The start of any new year is always a good time for introspection, reflection and resolutions. This advice is appropriate for all. In Taiwan, it should clearly be heeded by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), which continues to have its share of troubles. The KMT has had so many difficulties in the past decade that it almost seems to revel in them with the celebration of each new year. What then could be done? The KMT can begin by examining the present and slowly tracing backward to see how the dots are connected. Whether the party admits it or not, it
The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) is floundering. Over its past two years of politicking, it has racked up a staggering number of losses on votes that it initiated. Two of its four recall drives failed, and each of the two that succeeded only served to add another Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) seat to the legislature. This is not to mention the slap in the face that was last month’s referendum, with all four of its proposals soundly defeated, despite the money and effort that the party put into them. For all of its talk about upholding the duties of the opposition
Last year, China entered into a spat with Lithuania over Vilnius allowing Taipei to open a de facto embassy using the name “Taiwan.” Beijing recalled its ambassadors from Lithuania and downgraded its diplomatic ties with the Baltic state to the “charge d’affaires” level. In hindsight, China should realize that this move handed Lithuania on a plate to Taiwan. China used its economic leverage as punishment. First, it tried to pressure German industry giant Continental AG to stop using Lithuanian-made components. When an EU trade commissioner said that Chinese customs were refusing to clear goods containing Lithuanian parts, China denied it was at