[ LETTER ]

Raise prices with caution

An article published on Jan. 18 in the Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper) praising a market stall operator for not increasing her prices got me thinking.

The elderly stall operator who was described in the article felt that it would be wrong to add price increases to her customers’ lists of worries, given that we are all trying to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

She refused to follow what many other vendors are doing — raising their prices simply because they have been going up in other areas.

I find her approach heartwarming, and am sure that other vendors hold similar attitudes — it is just that we have not read about them.

It is perfectly reasonable for certain businesses and vendors to raise their prices in line with increasing costs, and I am sure that their customers are understanding when they feel that the increases are justified.

The issue comes when sellers are just jumping on the price-increase bandwagon, and raise their prices even when there is no need, or are making large price increases when their own costs have only increased a little.

The consumer has no way of knowing whether the price increases are justified. If the government is not stepping in and controlling the situation, how can we expect businesses not to take advantage of circumstances?

It is ironic that popular food retailers such as buffets, lunchbox outlets and noodle shops only respond to increases in their costs — you never see them lower their prices accordingly when their costs go down.

In the winter months, when fruit and vegetable production goes up and supply exceeds demand, leading to cheaper produce, we do not see falling costs passed on to the consumer. Has the government not noticed this?

Retailers, market stall vendors, unions and civic groups should band together to devise some kind of mechanism to ensure that prices are kept to a reasonable level and reflect costs, so that businesses can cover their expenses adequately and consumers are not taken advantage of.

This will enable businesses to stay afloat while promoting social harmony.

Chen Han-wen

Taipei