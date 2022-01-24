Taiwan last month rose nine spots to No. 26 out of 53 major economies in Bloomberg News’ COVID Resilience Ranking, as most countries tightened their borders against a new wave of infections caused by the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.
Omicron has dealt another blow to people’s confidence that the pandemic is ending, and the idea of giving up the fight and letting everyone get infected to achieve herd immunity is being discussed.
Some conspiracy theorists on certain Chinese-language news commentary shows have even promoted this view, which poses a challenge to Taiwan’s resilience in disease prevention.
In Japanese writer Haruki Murakami’s novel South of the Border, West of the Sun, there is a fable called “Hysteria Siberia” about a farmer living in Siberia who plows his fields every day. Looking in all directions, he sees nothing but the horizon, and he can only watch the sun rise in the east and set in the west day after day. One day, the farmer drops his hoe and walks toward the sunset without eating or drinking for days, while his mind goes blank — until he falls down and dies.
This fable depicts a man giving up the fight against a colorless future that repeats itself with no end. It is a useful metaphor for people fighting the pandemic.
No one knows exactly when the pandemic might end. All ordinary people can do is wash their hands, wear a mask and keep using the real-name registration system.
Faced with a pandemic that could worsen at any time, a sense of psychological helplessness is to be expected. The longer the fight, the easier people start to lose faith and patience.
On one extreme, some are no longer willing to wear a mask or use the registration system. They stand so close to the next person in line that their breathing can be heard, and some even verbally abuse people who advise them to practice social distancing. On the other side, some call for a lockdown or flight suspensions whenever the situation begins to worsen in Taiwan.
People need a goal so that they can picture what the end of the pandemic might look like.
The world is combatting COVID-19, and just as war never leaves the site of a battle the same, neither should people expect the world to be the same after this fight is over.
A major plague, just like an important technological invention, introduces significant changes to culture, politics and the economy, as well as to daily life. At the moment, as the pandemic’s impacts remain unclear, people can imagine a future where pre-COVID-19 life is wonderfully restored.
However, expecting pre-pandemic life to return makes it worse. A cover-up of the COVID-19 situation had a disastrous consequence on the world, while those with a sense of superiority claim to be invulnerable and refuse to take personal preventive measures.
Some spread anti-science conspiracy theories, while others use the pandemic for political gain.
Such viciousness, arrogance and stupidity have led to outbreaks. Are they the restoration of a glorious past that people are expecting? Do people want to keep living this way?
With the resilience of humans, perhaps ending the pandemic is just a matter of time, but when that day finally comes, what kind of future are people looking for? People should reflect seriously on this issue and then choose a corresponding goal for disease prevention in Taiwan.
Chang Yueh-han is an assistant professor in Shih Hsin University’s department of journalism.
Translated by Eddy Chang
