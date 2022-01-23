[ LETTER ]

Fang Fang’s love of China

The father of one of my classmates was a veteran who went into the civil service when he was middle-aged. When the ban on travel to China was lifted for Taiwanese with relatives on the other side of the Taiwan Strait, he returned to China.

He came back to Taiwan and stayed, never again returning to China. He said that Taiwan was a good place to live, that one could settle down here and nobody would be after his pension.

This elderly public servant was more discerning than Taiwanese TV personality Fang Fang (方芳) and the many retired generals who fawn over the Chinese communists.

Born and raised in Taiwan, Fang is 100 percent Taiwanese, but this does not sit well with her. She went over to China, where she has criticized Taiwan to the communists over there, likening Taiwan to an immature child that would benefit from a stern hand by an adult, to be taught how to behave.

She has never expressed any gratitude to Taiwan, even though it was the support of Taiwanese that made her who she is today. Meanwhile, she is full of admiration and good wishes for foreigners who caused painful memories for her own people.

It is not enough that she has no feeling for well-meaning Taiwanese; she would also like to see Chinese communists teach them a lesson.

Not only is Fang unaware of where she comes from, she has also fallen prey to intentional confusion over her national identity.

The Republic of China (ROC) continues to exist on Taiwan. Her father followed the ROC government over to Taiwan after the Chinese Nationalists were forced into exile when they were defeated by the Chinese communists.

Even though her country still exists, she has gone over to China looking for a father figure in the Chinese Communist Party, searching for a god to worship in the image of the party.

Some online commentators have suggested that she had little alternative but to flee to China and start a new life there, as she was evading the tax authorities here in Taiwan.

However, I believe she is the victim of a psychological illness, one in which she knows she is unable to prevail over the enemy and so is forced to call it her master, subconsciously locked into a kind of slave mentality. Not knowing how to be the master of her own life or how to be herself, she would prefer to live in the shadow of authoritarian forces, under the derisive domination of a privileged few.

She is like the court eunuchs of ancient China, asked to first emasculate themselves before prostrating themselves at the feet of the emperor, awaiting his benevolence and blessing.

This mixed-up national identity, in which one abandons the value of one’s own independent existence, is truly a morbid state to be in.

Chen Chi-nung

Taipei