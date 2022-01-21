[ LETTER ]

Turning the KMT Taiwanese

From the four referendum questions that were put to a vote nationally on Dec. 18 last year, to the by-election in Taichung’s second electoral district and the unsuccessful attempt to recall independent Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐) in Taipei’s fifth electoral district, which both took place on Jan. 9, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) has suffered three defeats at the polls in less than a month.

Consequently, KMT Central Standing Committee member Lin Chin-chieh (林金結) suggested changing the party’s name to the “Taiwanese Nationalist Party,” but former KMT chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱) slammed Lin’s suggestion, calling it a “worthless idea.”

Hung said that the KMT is more than a century old and had founded the Republic of China. She said that if the KMT’s heart is confined to a such a small place as Taiwan, it would become a regional party instead of a party for all of China.

At first her words might seem solemn and fair, and some KMT members might find them moving. However, everyone knows that Hung is a “big China” supporter who has always insisted that there is only one China, which would definitely be united at some point.

In October 2015, her “slips of the tongue” in this regard led to her being replaced as the KMT’s candidate in the January 2016 presidential election by Eric Chu (朱立倫), who is now the KMT’s chairman.

The most puzzling thing that Hung said was that if the KMT’s heart is confined to such a small place as Taiwan, it would run contrary to the Constitution. Surely there was no need to drag the Constitution into it, and what does she mean by calling Taiwan a “small place?”

She was simply belittling Taiwan. Never mind that she was born in Taiwan, grew up in Taiwan and has lived her life in Taiwan. Does that not make her a native Taiwanese?

Besides, Taiwan has a bigger population than many other countries. It has its own president, its own currency and its own laws, so of course it is a sovereign and independent country. So what was she talking about when she called it a “small place”?

Actually, what would be wrong with changing the KMT’s title to the “Taiwanese Nationalist Party”?

It would be the first step on the road to reform, and it would make the KMT into a nativized party that could be closer to the hearts of Taiwan’s 23 million people. All in all, there is nothing wrong with the idea, and in fact it would be a good thing.

Yeh Mei-hsia

Changhua County