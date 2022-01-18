[ LETTERS ]

Overweight soldiers

According to newspaper reports, statistics compiled by the Ministry of National Defense’s Medical Affairs Bureau show that more than 10,000 members of Taiwan’s armed forces have a body mass index (BMI) of more than 30, which puts them in the category of “moderately obese.”

General Chen Pao-yu (陳寶餘), chief of the General Staff of the Republic of China Armed Forces, is rumored to be very angry about this and to have said that those with a BMI of more than 30 should be weeded out.

It is really hard to imagine how anyone in the military could have a BMI of more than 30. When I graduated from the military academy and joined the ranks, I was 180cm tall and weighed just 68kg, which put my BMI at less than 21.

Later on, I became a staff officer and did less training, so my weight went up to 78kg, but my BMI was still only 24. For my BMI to reach 30, based on my height, I would have had to weigh almost 98kg.

It hardly seems possible that someone weighing nearly 100kg can pass the armed forces’ physical fitness test. At that weight, you cannot even do sit-ups, let alone run 3km.

It might be true that each person’s physique is different. Some people are naturally stocky, and being a bit heavier does not necessarily make you unhealthy.

However, if someone’s BMI is more than 30 and they cannot reduce it within a certain length of time, and if they cannot pass the physical fitness test, it would be better for them to leave the military at an early date and find another job, so as not to hamper the armed forces’ overall ability to fight.

Chen Hung-hui

New Taipei City