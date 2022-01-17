Should all diplomatic ties be cut?

The Nicaraguan government’s decision to switch diplomatic ties from Taipei to Beijing and the subsequent developments in that country reignited discussion about the true value of Taiwanese allies. Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega’s regime giving only two weeks to Taiwanese diplomats to leave the country, followed by the seizing of the former Taiwanese embassy and diplomatic offices to give them to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), shows just how desperate Managua is to obtain financial support from the Chinese government. This paints a bleak picture of how meaningful the diplomatic alliances that Taiwan has around the world really are. The assets in Nicaragua

By Fernando Herrera Ramos