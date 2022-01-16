After leaving the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) late last month, retired army general Yu Pei-chen (于北辰) announced his support for Democratic Progressive Party legislator-elect Lin Ching-yi (林靜儀) in her campaign for a by-election in Taichung’s second electoral district on Sunday last week, which she won.
Lin’s rival in the by-election, former legislator Yen Kuan-heng (顏寬恒) of the KMT, said that Yu switching sides showed that “a political party with no soul is no different than a convenience store franchise.”
Asked to clarify what he meant, Yen said that he was referring to the relationship between individual chain stores and their headquarters, which is not built on loyalty.
Even after that attempted clarification, his comparison still makes no sense.
The relationship between franchise convenience stores and their headquarters is to be described in management terms; it has nothing to do with loyalty. The headquarters chooses the operators of its outlets, and checks the quality of their work through spot checks and evaluations.
Article 3 of the Political Parties Act (政黨法) defines “political parties” as “political groups consisting of Republic of China citizens with a common political ideology who safeguard the free, democratic, constitutional order, assist in shaping the political will of the people, and nominate candidates for election to public office.”
In other words, a party’s soul is its political ideology, its core values. Rather than slavishly adhering to the KMT, Yu felt the need to stand by the nation against communist aggressors, while he perceived the KMT as aligned with China and pro-unification.
Realizing that he did not share the KMT’s beliefs, Yu saw no option but to leave the party.
A political ideology that any political party should agree on is that there should be no legal loopholes that individuals can exploit to occupy public land, or loopholes that enable legislators to abuse their power to clear legal hurdles for the benefit of their family members, who wish to secure a 20-year lease of the No. 105 wharf in the Port of Taichung.
What right does Yen have to talk about the soul of a political party?
Yeh Yu-cheng is a secretary at the Pingtung Public Health Bureau.
Translated by Michelle Mitchell
The world has radically changed in the last half decade. Tired consensuses are being questioned and discarded. Global dialogues on international security issues are growing more urgent. Democratic nations are recognizing the challenges they face. And the most profound transformation has to do with how free societies understand the threat posed by one entity: the Chinese Communist Party. The transformation of the United States’ understanding of the CCP was initiated and led by the Trump Administration. It was best articulated by then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. He described how the central threat of our times is the Chinese Communist Party. This
As Taiwan strives to attract more international students, yet another embarrassing incident of mistreatment came to light this week. The incident, involving students from Uganda, is yet another blemish on the nation’s human rights record, which is otherwise progressive. Online media firm The Reporter wrote in an investigative report that Ugandan students at Chung Chou University of Science and Technology in Changhua County’s Yuanlin City (員林) were denied promised scholarships and forced to work overnight factory shifts after they had been promised “paid internship opportunities.” There were also few classes in English compared with what was advertised, students said. Like many migrant workers
More than 20,000 Africans were killed in violent conflicts in 2020, an almost 10-fold increase from a decade ago. Concurrently, and perhaps not coincidentally, Sino-US rivalry has escalated sharply. A new cold war, this time between the US and China, along with other regional security threats, could be disastrous for Africa’s economic development and green transition. The dramatic increase in high-intensity conflicts in Africa has coincided with two major trends: the expansion of transnational terrorist networks, sustained by a glut of itinerant foreign fighters, and the proliferation of foreign military bases amid rising Sino-US geopolitical tensions. This global contest to project power
Once a month, a government vehicle pulls up outside Government House, the official residence of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥), and an official from the Treasury Bureau alights to deliver a case laden with wads of Hong Kong dollar bank notes. Like the godfather of a mafia organization, Lam stockpiles her monthly salary in cash at her home. This is because Lam, who earns an annual salary of HK$5.2 million (US$667,517) and is one of the world’s highest-paid leaders, has no bank account. After Lam colluded with Beijing to impose a new National Security Law on the territory in