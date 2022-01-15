The West needs to think beyond the reign of Vladimir Putin

The riots in Kazakhstan that brought down its government on Wednesday are just the latest sign of tension under the muddy crust of ice into which the core post-Soviet authoritarian regimes have congealed. The same crust that broke in Ukraine in 2014 cracked, but held in Belarus in 2020 and grew so thick in Russia last year that it started to look like permafrost. That is a deceptive look. The predatory, repressive regimes in these countries are not permanent — not just because they frustrate the ambitions of their smartest subjects, but also because they depend heavily on formerly charismatic personalities

By Leonid Bershidsky