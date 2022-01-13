Paratroopers from Russia’s elite Spetsnaz brigade, the shock troops of the Russian military, have arrived in Kazakhstan to suppress violent, nationwide protests against the country’s Kremlin-friendly regime. The action comes at a time when Russian troops are already massed near Ukraine’s border, and just 15 months after a Russian rifle brigade intervened to end the fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh. Is Russian President Vladimir Putin really attempting to rebuild the Russian Empire?
Of course, it is impossible to know with any certainty what the Kremlin sphinx has in mind, but, whatever Putin’s intentions, his actions are fatally undermining the idea that underpinned the Russian Federation’s creation 30 years ago.
Boris Yeltsin, Russia’s first post-Soviet president, is rarely a topic of conversation nowadays. If Russians mention him, they are most likely recalling his excessive drinking or, more important, the inflation and poverty that pervaded Russia’s transition to a market economy. They are probably not crediting him with profound historical insights.
Illustration: Mountain People
It was Yeltsin who recognized the monumental costs of sustaining the Soviet empire — costs that contributed to immiserating Russians and keeping them imprisoned in a police state. Only by shedding these costs — by dissolving the empire and establishing a free-market economy — could Russia deliver liberation and prosperity to its people.
However, on New Year’s Eve in 1999, Yeltsin might have doomed his own vision. The man to whom he handed power that night now seems determined to discard his keenest insight. While Putin might not seek to rebuild the Russian Empire per se, he seems resolved to establish suzerainty over former Soviet states. That is a highly costly proposition.
The precise share of Soviet GDP that went toward maintaining the empire is unclear. However, given the demands of industrial production and the Soviet military-industrial complex — which together claimed up to 80 percent of all government revenues — it is safe to say that the Soviet Union could not afford, say, subsidies to unproductive factories in isolated areas of its constituent states. This is to say nothing of the empire’s price in blood, highlighted in the years following the 1979 invasion of Afghanistan.
These costs were not lost on ordinary Russians, who resented having to shoulder them, just as British, French and Austro-Hungarian citizens did during their own empires’ heydays.
However, the same cannot be said of those in charge. From the czars to Lenin and Stalin to Putin today, Russia’s leaders have almost universally believed that the cost of empire was justified.
This might partly reflect ideology. As the Palestinian academic Edward Said famously observed, every empire “tells itself and the world that it is unlike all other empires, that its mission is not to plunder and control, but to educate and liberate.” Russians have said much the same about their empire, particularly when discussing the Belarusians and their “little brothers” in Ukraine.
If Russia’s leaders did believe in la mission civilisatrice, they believed even more strongly that the empire strengthened national security.
However, history tells another story. Imperial control quickly leads to overreach, makes a power less secure, and hastens the empire’s collapse.
For Russia, the costs of Putin’s ambitions are mounting. Consider the country’s military expenditure, which increased from 3.8 percent of GDP in 2013 — the year before Russia invaded Ukraine, annexed Crimea, and supported secessionist forces in the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions — to 5.4 percent in 2016. While military expenditure as a share of GDP declined in 2017 and 2018, it is now climbing once again. With Russian troops stationed in the occupied Georgian region of Abkhazia, the breakaway Moldovan region of Transnistria, Nagorno-Karabakh, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Belarus, this is not a surprise.
More difficult to quantify are the strategic costs of empire, which Putin is loath to recognize. The Kremlin’s imperial agenda, especially the annexation of Crimea, has called into question the post-Cold War settlement in Eurasia, from the Baltic to the Bering Sea. The world’s other powers — particularly the US and China — are strongly invested in upholding the “status quo” that Putin is seeking to upset.
The post-Cold War settlement enabled governments to divert resources from military budgets to social programs. The peace dividend not only enabled Russia’s economic transition; it also supported the long economic boom in the West that ended with the 2008 financial crisis.
However, the biggest beneficiary was China. Recall that 40 years ago, vast armies were positioned along the Chinese-Soviet border, and thousands of Russian nuclear warheads were trained on Chinese cities. The Cold War’s end thus enabled China to redirect resources toward economic development and poverty reduction. China’s success on these fronts over the past 30 years speaks for itself.
Against this backdrop, one wonders how Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) views Russia’s intervention in Kazakhstan, which shares a nearly 1,800km border with China, especially in light of Putin’s earlier comments diminishing the history of Kazakhstan’s independent statehood. (He has shown similar contempt for the independence of Belarus, the Baltic states and Ukraine).
The domestic costs — and polling by the Levada Center in Moscow suggests that few Russians are willing to trade their living standards for enhanced global status — ought to be sufficient to convince Putin to abandon his imperial ambitions. If not, the possibility of reigniting a rivalry with China surely should.
However, it is far from guaranteed that Putin will give reason its due. He is already ignoring the lessons of Russia’s own history.
Nina Khrushcheva is a professor of international affairs at The New School.
Copyright: Project Syndicate
The world has radically changed in the last half decade. Tired consensuses are being questioned and discarded. Global dialogues on international security issues are growing more urgent. Democratic nations are recognizing the challenges they face. And the most profound transformation has to do with how free societies understand the threat posed by one entity: the Chinese Communist Party. The transformation of the United States’ understanding of the CCP was initiated and led by the Trump Administration. It was best articulated by then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. He described how the central threat of our times is the Chinese Communist Party. This
More than 20,000 Africans were killed in violent conflicts in 2020, an almost 10-fold increase from a decade ago. Concurrently, and perhaps not coincidentally, Sino-US rivalry has escalated sharply. A new cold war, this time between the US and China, along with other regional security threats, could be disastrous for Africa’s economic development and green transition. The dramatic increase in high-intensity conflicts in Africa has coincided with two major trends: the expansion of transnational terrorist networks, sustained by a glut of itinerant foreign fighters, and the proliferation of foreign military bases amid rising Sino-US geopolitical tensions. This global contest to project power
As Taiwan strives to attract more international students, yet another embarrassing incident of mistreatment came to light this week. The incident, involving students from Uganda, is yet another blemish on the nation’s human rights record, which is otherwise progressive. Online media firm The Reporter wrote in an investigative report that Ugandan students at Chung Chou University of Science and Technology in Changhua County’s Yuanlin City (員林) were denied promised scholarships and forced to work overnight factory shifts after they had been promised “paid internship opportunities.” There were also few classes in English compared with what was advertised, students said. Like many migrant workers
State-owned Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor Corp on Monday announced that it had purchased a shipment of 20,000 bottles of Lithuanian-produced dark rum. Originally destined for China, Beijing blocked the consignment as part of its campaign to punish Lithuania for allowing Taiwan to open a de facto embassy in its capital, Vilnius, on Nov. 18 last year. Beijing had already retaliated by recalling its ambassador to Lithuania, downgrading diplomatic ties with the country, ordering Chinese businesses to enforce an embargo on Lithuanian goods, and threatening multinational corporations to do the same or risk being locked out of the Chinese market. Lithuania last