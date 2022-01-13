A majority of voters in the referendums held on Dec. 18 voted “no” on all four referendum proposals. Their rejection of the proposal to ban imports of pork from pigs fed with the additive ractopamine will have a profound effect on Taiwan’s foreign relations. The US and Japan will now have greater confidence in the ability of President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) government to handle and resolve major political issues, as well as in the Taiwanese public’s judgement, and they will be more firmly convinced that Taiwan is a trustworthy ally.
As American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Deputy Director Jeremy Cornforth said on Dec. 26: “Taiwan is a reliable partner” and “the United States will continue to support Taiwan as it seeks to engage internationally.”
The government should now consider how to strengthen Taiwan’s relations with the US and Japan to jointly safeguard peace in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region.
Taiwan has core strategic value for the US’ military, democratic and economic interests and its high-tech supply chain. Stability in the Taiwan Strait is a key element of peace in the Asia-Pacific region. The loss of Taiwan would be a major setback for the world’s democratic camp, and it would undermine confidence in the US.
The best way for the US to deter the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) from engaging in military aggression would be to scrap its “one China” policy and move from “strategic ambiguity” to “strategic clarity” by warning the CCP not to provoke a war that would endanger the world.
Parliamentary delegations from several countries visited Taiwan last year. Taiwan’s government should now invite the leaders of both parties in the US Senate and House of Representatives — especially House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is very friendly to Taiwan — to come to Taiwan to discuss issues such as deepening Taiwan-US cooperation and maintaining stability in the Taiwan Strait.
US President Joe Biden has on occasion referred to Taiwan as a country. However, while the US calls its representative office in Taiwan the American Institute in Taiwan, Taiwan calls its equivalent institution the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the US. Now is the right time to fix this odd title.
Turning to Japan, Taiwan’s government must address the political challenge of lifting its ban on food products from the five prefectures around the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant. The ban is out of line with the global trend, and lifting it would improve relations between Taiwan and Japan. The government must therefore work to dispel public concerns and win majority support for scrapping the ban.
The global situation has changed dramatically. The CCP’s “wolf warrior” tactics of bullying countries and companies have provoked international outrage and prompted countermeasures. Faced with the CCP’s endless provocations and threats, Taiwan must always be on guard and ready to fight back. It must forge a strong will to stand firm in the face of adversity.
In her New Year’s Day address on the theme of “resilient Taiwan, one with the world,” Tsai said that “the results of last year’s four referendums showed that Taiwanese are even more resolved to connect with the world.”
As Tzou Jiing-wen (鄒景雯), editor-in-chief of the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper, the Liberty Times, wrote on Dec. 27: “Preparing to become a citizen of the world is a very important issue for Taiwan’s pursuit of survival, development and growth.”
Eugene Yeh is a former director-general of the National Center for High-performance Computing.
Translated by Julian Clegg
The world has radically changed in the last half decade. Tired consensuses are being questioned and discarded. Global dialogues on international security issues are growing more urgent. Democratic nations are recognizing the challenges they face. And the most profound transformation has to do with how free societies understand the threat posed by one entity: the Chinese Communist Party. The transformation of the United States’ understanding of the CCP was initiated and led by the Trump Administration. It was best articulated by then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. He described how the central threat of our times is the Chinese Communist Party. This
More than 20,000 Africans were killed in violent conflicts in 2020, an almost 10-fold increase from a decade ago. Concurrently, and perhaps not coincidentally, Sino-US rivalry has escalated sharply. A new cold war, this time between the US and China, along with other regional security threats, could be disastrous for Africa’s economic development and green transition. The dramatic increase in high-intensity conflicts in Africa has coincided with two major trends: the expansion of transnational terrorist networks, sustained by a glut of itinerant foreign fighters, and the proliferation of foreign military bases amid rising Sino-US geopolitical tensions. This global contest to project power
As Taiwan strives to attract more international students, yet another embarrassing incident of mistreatment came to light this week. The incident, involving students from Uganda, is yet another blemish on the nation’s human rights record, which is otherwise progressive. Online media firm The Reporter wrote in an investigative report that Ugandan students at Chung Chou University of Science and Technology in Changhua County’s Yuanlin City (員林) were denied promised scholarships and forced to work overnight factory shifts after they had been promised “paid internship opportunities.” There were also few classes in English compared with what was advertised, students said. Like many migrant workers
State-owned Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor Corp on Monday announced that it had purchased a shipment of 20,000 bottles of Lithuanian-produced dark rum. Originally destined for China, Beijing blocked the consignment as part of its campaign to punish Lithuania for allowing Taiwan to open a de facto embassy in its capital, Vilnius, on Nov. 18 last year. Beijing had already retaliated by recalling its ambassador to Lithuania, downgrading diplomatic ties with the country, ordering Chinese businesses to enforce an embargo on Lithuanian goods, and threatening multinational corporations to do the same or risk being locked out of the Chinese market. Lithuania last