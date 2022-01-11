Consider pursuing a degree with discretion

By Lin Cheng-wu 林政武





There is a saying that bad policies are worse than corruption. The repercussions of establishing a large number of universities a decade ago are now catching up with Taiwan.

Aside from the funding and subsidies that the government has been pouring into the universities that are about to close down after all these years, the salaries of college graduates have been unable to keep up with rising consumer and housing prices over the past two decades, despite a higher minimum wage. Some college graduates’ salaries are even lower than those of vocational high-school graduates who possess specialized skills.

As an educator, I have found that in many students’ cases, vocational education might suit them far better than a college degree. The consequence of supply exceeding demand is a near 100 percent college acceptance rate. Anyone who possesses the means can go to college, resulting in the devaluation of college degrees.

Only those who enter the most sought-after departments in top-ranking universities have a competitive edge in the job market. After investing four years in college, there are still many graduates who cannot decide which job to pursue after graduation.

Eventually, they apply for jobs that require only vocational high-school degrees, such as security guards, convenience store clerks or cleaners — jobs for which an “interview test” is covered by the media every year.

I have every respect for cleaners. If we regard society as a machine, then it would not run as smoothly without their work.

What I find incomprehensible is why certain students, after spending years cultivating knowledge and skills, are unable to find jobs that match their master’s or even doctoral degrees.

Halfway through college, some students might realize they are not cut out for academia, but having fallen prey to the sunk cost fallacy, they tend to follow through on the wrong endeavor.

The phrase “sunk cost” refers to costs that have been spent and cannot be recovered. For example, you spend NT$250 for a movie ticket, but after half an hour you are not enjoying it. However, since you have already spent NT$250, you think you should sit through it, resulting in a waste of time.

Many students delay graduation, or apply for graduate schools not out of real interest for academic research, but to run away from reality. They end up wasting even more time.

There are high-paying jobs in the market. As long as students have the heart to learn and work hard, they do not necessarily need a higher education degree to earn a decent income.

Nevertheless, many students do not have the freedom to choose their own paths. They are often living a life dictated by their parents, where they move from school to cram school and then to home, day after day. In the end, some of them manage to live up to their parents’ expectations, while others let their parents down, despite having given all they could.

Nonetheless, people can always take a leaf from another book. In Germany’s education system, students are tracked early on and are provided with practical experience, so that they can discover their interests and strengths.

There is a famous Jewish saying: “If I am not for myself, who will be for me?” You are not living to meet the expectations of others, and vice versa.

For those who are putting every effort into their grades and diplomas, it is better to stop and think once in a while about what kind of life you envision for your future, and whether you are on the right path.

Once you have a goal in mind, strive for it without letting hesitation or regret get in the way.

Lin Cheng-wu is a junior-high school teacher.

Translated by Rita Wang