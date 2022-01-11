The government should accelerate renewable energy installations by granting extra incentives and developing a new energy policy before the existing projects expire in 2025. This would help fulfill President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) nuclear-free vision, which was in part supported by the public in last month’s referendum rejection of the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant.
The government has given its backing to the UN’s climate push to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, which came from the COP26 meeting in November. To achieve that goal, Taiwan needs to make aggressive efforts in this area, given the nation’s heavy reliance on coal-fired power plants for electricity.
That would be a tough and ambitious target for Taiwan, as more than 69 percent of electricity in 2020 was generated using coal, based on statistics from Taiwan Power Co (Taipower). Coal-fired plants contribute the largest growth to carbon emissions worldwide. As such, Taiwan requires an ambitious project to align with developed countries to achieve net-zero emissions.
Local green-energy producers need to understand the government’s new energy policies and goals before developing business plans and making investments in technology and capacity.
In the near term, the government faces a major obstacle to renewable energy projects. The COVID-19 pandemic upended supply chains and installations of green energy systems, dragging down the progress to shift away from “gray power.” Solar power projects suffered deployment delays due to restrictions and price surges in raw materials.
Statistics have shown that about 1.09 gigawatts (GW) of solar energy was collected in Taipower’s grids during the first eight months of last year, about half of the government’s 2.2GW target. That made last year the second year in a row that Taiwan has lagged behind a solar installation goal set by the Ministry of Economic Affairs.
The ministry’s targets include boosting solar installations to 20GW by the end of 2025, a crucial part of its plan to convert 20 percent of traditional electricity generation to green production. However, the calculations do not factor in extra power consumption from strong economic growth and a booming semiconductor industry.
To avoid a domino effect on solar installations in the coming years, the ministry raised the feed-in-tariff rate (FIT) by NT$0.2246 per unit, a 4 percent increase at minimum from the FIT rate between NT$3.7236 and NT$5.6281 per unit for those deployed in the second half of last year. The higher FIT perks, between NT$3.9481 and NT$5.6281 per unit, were only applicable to solar panel installations in the three-month period to December last year.
The new FIT this year has been a disappointment. Installation subsidies are to fall back to between NT$3.94 to NT$5.86 per unit in the first four months of this year, compared with rates granted in the fourth quarter of last year, according to the ministry’s preliminary price scheme. The subsidies slide further for solar panels installed from October to December.
Most countries generally cut the FIT during the year as solar energy deployment costs reduce over time. It has not been the case last year and this year. The prices of polysilicon and other raw materials have soared by up to 40 percent. Labor costs have also climbed. There is no indication that the cost pressure might improve any time soon.
Local solar companies expect the new FIT to at least stay at a level similar to last year’s fourth quarter. Some even think that a 3 percent hike would be fair, which would allow solar energy developers to squeeze out small profits and quicken installations.
The ministry needs to reconsider the green energy subsidy policy and be more flexible in policymaking. Most importantly, the central government should devise a new energy vision to push energy transformation to its next phase.
