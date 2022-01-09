The Tokyo Olympics were a success, despite being held in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Taiwan’s own successes at the Games involved several ministries that backed the Olympic delegation.
Some exceptions to the nation’s successful campaign included a controversy over athletes’ seating on a flight to Japan and the dismissal of team psychologists after the Games.
Overall, though, government efforts, from vaccinations to the deployment of team doctors and hotel quarantines, helped athletes concentrate on their performances. The campaign perfectly demonstrated the importance of the government’s comprehensive support of Taiwanese Olympians.
Unfortunately, since the end of the Tokyo Games, the level of government support for athletes retreated to its former less-than-impressive state.
From speedskater Yang Ho-chen (楊合貞) being injured in Colombia to COVID-19 infections among Taiwan’s national karate team in Kazakhstan and the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers — during which the “athletic trainer” of the Taiwanese soccer team also had to serve as “COVID-19 coordinator” — the travails the nation’s athletes had to endure left other participating nations stunned.
The cases exposed a string of issues, such as insufficient logistics personnel and low wages at the National Sports Training Center.
The Ministry of Education, too, failed to negotiate with the Ministry of Health and Welfare about appointing team doctors to national teams. As a result, head coaches and other coaching staff had no choice but to double as COVID-19 coordinators.
Pandemic prevention work is based on science; medical practice is a profession. Unfortunately, Taiwanese athletes are continuing to compete in international competitions, trying to make the nation proud, but government support has been withdrawn now that the halo of the Olympics is no longer there.
Athletes and coaching staff are left to their own devices, and they all share the same feelings about the situation.
To add to these problems, the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is running rampant overseas, bringing the number of COVID-19 cases to new peaks.
In response to the pandemic situation, the Central Epidemic Command Center said that it would shorten the minimum interval between the second vaccination and the booster shot to 12 weeks, and yet Taiwanese athletes continue to compete in international events in places where the virus is running rampant, even though the protection of the second shot might begin to weaken four months after it is administered.
These athletes are sometimes required to stay abroad for more than a month. And even then, the Sports Administration simply says that their vaccination regime should be the same as that of everyone else.
International competitions are increasingly returning, and Taiwan needs to participate.
To protect athletes who courageously travel abroad to win glory for the nation, the government should be acting as a “guardian angel,” standing by them all the way and ensuring that medical workers are deployed at their sides.
These efforts should be coordinated across government agencies and the nation’s representative offices overseas. There should also be more flexibility regarding the booster shots.
During the pandemic, support for athletes should not be limited to the Olympics.
The government should no longer tell athletes to endure hardships alone, and it should never expose them to risk in pandemic-hit areas.
Chiao Chia-hung is deputy general secretary of the Chinese Taipei Football Association.
Translated by Eddy Chang
