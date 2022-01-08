I have been struck by recent moves out of Tokyo, particularly as they relate to Taiwan. It appears that Japan has decided to be more forthcoming about its support for Taiwan’s separate status, bringing it closer to Washington’s current stance — especially as regards the defense of the island. This comes after many years when the Japanese seemed constrained by Beijing’s rigid conception of the problem, which has sought to trap Tokyo in early post-World War II concepts. Yet today relations between Tokyo and Taipei seem to be flourishing. I note that former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe recently made
Hot on the heels of a statement of US congressional support for the defense of Taiwan, US President Joe Biden on Monday last week signed the National Defense Authorization Act into law, which recommends that the US Department of Defense invites Taiwan to this year’s Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise. The act also calls on the department to assist Taiwan in bolstering its self-defense capability. Started in 1977 and held every two years, RIMPAC is the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise and is administered by US forces based at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. Since 2012, more than 20 nations
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), on Thursday said that people must not let their guard down during the three-day New Year’s holiday weekend and get vaccinated as soon as possible, given that global COVID-19 infections are surging amid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. Imported COVID-19 cases reported last month increased nearly threefold from the previous three months. “The virus can arrive at any time and its quick spread could catch people off guard,” the minister said. For months, the CECC spoke of the importance of “being fully vaccinated,”
When the young farmhand returned to his village in Myanmar, he found the still-smoldering corpses in a circle in a burned-out hut, some with their limbs tied. The Myanmar military had stormed Done Taw at 11am on Dec. 7, with about 50 soldiers hunting people on foot, he said. The farmhand and other villagers fled to the forest and fields, but 10 were captured and killed, including five teenagers, one who was only 14, he said. A photo taken by his friend shows the charred remains of a victim lying face down, holding his head up, suggesting he was burned alive. “I