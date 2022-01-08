The choice voters face
Upon reading the articles “Lim laments dirty politics in recall vote” (Dec. 30, page 3) and “By-election campaign heating up” (Jan. 1, page 3), and in general critique of tomorrow’s two votes in Taipei and Taichung: What kind of politicians do Taiwanese deserve?
Those who diligently serve their constituents, or those who serve their self interests and personal wealth?
If it is the former, then why do responsible, high-achieving politicians such as independent Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐) have to face recalls? If it is the latter, do people want to live in areas ruled by the mafia-like family of former legislator Yen Kuan-heng (顏寬恒), the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) candidate in the by-election for Taichung’s second electoral district?
Being a long-time Chthonic fan, I have keenly followed Lim’s transformation from a musician and activist to a statesman. I share his values and views on our national identity. Through his election, I saw hope, a youthful and modern vision of a legislative body that usurps stale methods of the establishment, including rampant corruption.
Yet, for all of his service, Lim now faces a recall not dissimilar to the one Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟) faced and lost — leading to tomorrow’s Taichung by-election — because Lim’s political opponents, such as Taipei City Councilor Chung Hsiao-ping (鍾小平) of the KMT, see an opportunity for political gain.
Lim’s recall is once again about hate of younger pan-green camp politicians, which is led by greedy KMT has-beens.
The same greed and determination to maintain power and control can also be seen in Taichung, with the by-election initiated by the establishment Yen family, whose history of crime and abuse of power is far too long to mention, as are their ill-gained real-estate assets in the area.
Not to mention their other colorful business interests.
Yen Kuan-heng insists that the seat is rightfully his. This is the same Yen who attempted with his KMT caucus members to legislate that imports of Chinese agricultural products — including pork, which has been found to carry African swine flu — be allowed and elderly relatives of Chinese married to Taiwanese be given access to elderly care services at taxpayers’ expense.
Thankfully, the by-election in Taichung’s second electoral district is also being contested by former Democratic Progressive Party legislator Lin Ching-yi (林靜儀), a physician well known for her pro bono humanitarian missions to underprivileged parts of the world who advocates women’s rights, equal opportunity, social justice and a positive national identity.
Lin’s expertise was of particular help during the COVID-19 pandemic, whether it was in the legislature or on TV.
What will the people in Taipei’s fifth and Taichung’s second electoral districts choose tomorrow? Diligent politicians who have served their constituencies well and represent Taiwan positively on the global stage, or power-hungry thugs who abuse their positions to increase their wealth and self interest?
Hopefully, voters will choose diligence, fairness, justice and equality.
Taiwan’s recall laws must be amended at once so that they can no longer be used as a tool by hateful actors such as the KMT to remove opponents, particularly those from smaller parties and independents.
James Chen
Melbourne, Australia
