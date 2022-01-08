Japanese authorities have reportedly refused a Ministry of National Defense request to exchange intelligence about Chinese warplane incursions, saying that such exchanges would be outside the scope of the informal relationship between Taipei and Tokyo.
However, Japanese Minister of Defense Nobuo Kishi has on numerous occasions spoken about his stance on the importance of Taiwan’s defense and security. He said in June last year that Japan’s security is directly linked to Taiwan, and that Japan was monitoring ties between Taipei and Beijing.
“Taiwan is crucial for Tokyo, with the Luzon Strait to the south of Japan an important shipping lane for the energy tankers that resource-poor Japan relies on to power its economy,” Bloomberg on June 26 quoted Kishi as saying on April 17. If Taiwan “turns red,” Japan needs to be ready, he reportedly said
Japan’s Nikkei newspaper on Aug. 20 reported that Tokyo was planning to “station anti-aircraft and anti-ship missiles and hundreds of troops on Ishigaki Island, 300km from Taiwan” in what was “being seen as a move to boost support for Taiwan as it faces a heightened Chinese military threat.”
The following month, the Mainichi Shimbun cited Kishi as saying that issues affecting Taiwan also affect Japan.
That position is unlikely to have changed, but Kishi seems to hope that escalation can be avoided. During a speech at the Vietnamese Ministry of Defense on Sept. 12, he said that cross-strait conflicts should be “peacefully resolved through direct dialogue.” To highlight this stance, Kishi on Monday last week held a videoconference with Chinese Minister of National Defense General Wei Fenghe (魏鳳和), in which the two sides agreed to establish a direct communications link.
Japan will likely continue to speak out against Chinese incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, and continue to call for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, but it will likely also seek to engage China to avoid conflict.
Japan’s argument against exchanging intelligence with Taipei is reasonable, and there are other ways the two nations can work together on defense. In August, officials from the Democratic Progressive Party and Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party held an online forum to discuss military cooperation. The details of the talks were not publicized, but it is possible that joint drills and training were on the agenda.
That Japan proceeded with the forum despite China’s protest shows that Tokyo is willing to act against Beijing’s wishes. There should be no concern that Japan is toeing Beijing’s line on Taiwan.
Japan has also been outspoken about its support for Taiwan’s bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, despite Beijing’s opposition.
In Taipei, the defense ministry did not comment on Japan’s refusal of its intelligence sharing request. It knows that limits to Taiwan’s relationship with Japan exist, but that this does not pose a major problem. It is aware that Japan officially adheres to Beijing’s “one China” principle — as do the US and most other Taiwan-friendly countries.
Taiwan has never relinquished its claims over China, which limits what exchanges it can have with countries that also want to maintain ties with China. Japan’s refusal is of no concern, as Tokyo remains well aware of the threat China poses to both nations. Kishi, as well as former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, have said that Taiwan, Japan and the US share the values of freedom and democracy.
Taipei should continue to demonstrate its willingness to work with those countries on defense issues whenever the opportunity arises.
