The Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air force made 961 incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone last year, much more than the 380 such incidents in 2020, Ministry of National Defense data showed.
The number of nighttime sorties has also increased, showing that confrontation between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait is clearly sharpening.
The launch of China’s Beidou Navigation Satellite System has improved its military’s navigation capabilities when crossing the first island chain, as well as the airborne command and control capability of its early-warning aircraft. This enables China to dispatch warplanes across the first island chain at night, posing a strategic threat to eastern Taiwan.
Taiwan must adapt to the new situation so that it could ensure its security by enhancing its management of strategic risks.
The international situation could change in an instant, and it cannot be ruled out that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) might create a controllable, “accidental” clash that would serve as a pretext for a limited military campaign against Taiwan, without causing a full-scale war.
This would shift the focus of public opinion in China and relieve political pressure from the CCP.
Additionally, the Chinese military might also hold combat drills near the Strait, or even order its warships or planes to cross its median line, seeking to exert pressure on Taiwan and demonstrate that such a line has no meaning.
As the median line is in a free navigation zone, Taiwan’s planes and ships could not open fire. To fire the first shot would not only be legally untenable, it could also result in finger of blame being pointed at Taiwan.
Therefore, the government would only be able to react by issuing airborne warnings, interceptions and radio instructions telling Chinese craft to leave the area.
The Chinese military has become accustomed to a long-range systematized mode of operations involving several types of aircraft. Its aircraft could conduct joint air and sea maneuvers north of Taiwan, or fly near Taiwan’s east coast after crossing through the Miyako Strait, thus amplifying its threats against the nation.
China has greatly expanded its air bases closest to Taiwan — the Longtian and Huaian military airports in Fujian Province, where runways have been extended and aprons have been renovated.
Longtian Airport is only 170km from Taiwan proper, and Huian Airport is 190km away. This means that Chinese fighter jets could reach airspace over the nation in just seven minutes.
As China’s intention is to harass Taiwan, expanding the two airports enables military aircraft to spend more time flying over the Taiwan Strait and to increase the number of patrol sorties, as well as reduce the military’s personnel requirements and cut its consumption of jet fuel.
Chinese military aircraft are likely to continue to increasing their flights near Taiwan.
Large-scale combined airborne maneuvers also are likely to become more frequent, and there would be more opportunities to provoke Taiwan by crossing the Strait’s median line.
Effective management of airborne strategic risk and avoiding becoming a chess piece for political manipulation by the CCP are urgent tasks for Taiwan.
Chang Yan-ting is an emeritus chair professor at Tsinghua University and a former air force lieutenant general.
Translated by Julian Clegg
