At a public event, former minister of health and welfare Yaung Chih-liang not only accused President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of forging her doctoral degree, but also encouraged Taiwan’s law enforcement officials to arrest her, citing the death of former South Korean president Park Chung-hee, who was assassinated by his spy chief. He even prompted the audience to say the word “assassination,” so he could sidestep saying it.
Taiwan is a democratic country where people enjoy freedom of speech, and the governing party is often subjected to public appraisal and oversight.
However, freedom of speech should not be allowed to trample on morals, a line must be drawn when what is said includes threats, ad hominem attacks or inflammatory remarks that encourage crimes.
As an educated person, Yaung should have known to base his remarks on facts, and not to resort to hate speech to defeat an opponent. His barbaric behavior — challenging the bounds of the law and instigating citizens to harm a national leader — damages the image of the intelligentsia. Yaung tried to pass the buck to his audience by avoiding saying the word “assassination” himself, a cunning attempt to avoid legal liability.
A Reuter’s report last month on Chinese spies infiltrating the Taiwanese military was unnerving enough. If China has compromised Taiwan’s armed forces and government agencies so that law enforcement officials — such as those in the National Security Bureau and the Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau — are damaging the nation’s polity and national security, Yaung’s urgings might have hit a bit too close to home.
Over the past few months, there have been a number of indiscreet remarks in the media:
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Central Standing Committee member Huang Chin-wei (黃覲偉) made a scornful remark on social media, saying that Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜) “totally deserves a whipping” for her personality.
Before the Dec. 18 referendums, at a debate on the question of restarting construction of the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei’s Gongliao District (貢寮), nuclear power advocate Huang Shih-hsiu (黃士修) asked Hsu Yung-hui (許永輝), head of Taiwan Power Co’s Nuclear Power Division, whether “his affairs were in order.”
Following the referendums, Broadcasting Corp of China chairman Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康), leader of the “blue fighters” faction of the KMT, intended to stir up regional partisanship by accusing Kaohsiung residents of dragging the whole Taiwanese population into consuming imported US pork containing traces of ractopamine.
Yaung, who served as a Cabinet member in former president Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) administration, incited the public to inflict harm on the current president. This shows the hate speech emanating from the China-friendly wing of the pan-blue camp.
Yaung’s injudicious words were disgraceful and should not be tolerated. The nation should be wary of the harm lurking beneath the hate speech phenomenon.
Lai Yen-cheng is a doctoral candidate at National Yangming Chiao Tung University.
Translated by Rita Wang
On the front line of the superpower struggle between the US and China, Taiwan has fashioned a defensive masterstroke: It has become indispensable to both sides. In dominating the fabrication of the world’s most advanced semiconductors, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) has captured a technology that is crucial to the cutting-edge digital devices and weapons of today and tomorrow. TSMC accounts for more than 90 percent of global output of these chips, according to industry estimates. Both superpowers find themselves deeply dependent on the island country at the center of their increasingly tense rivalry. For Washington, allowing an increasingly powerful China to overrun
I have been struck by recent moves out of Tokyo, particularly as they relate to Taiwan. It appears that Japan has decided to be more forthcoming about its support for Taiwan’s separate status, bringing it closer to Washington’s current stance — especially as regards the defense of the island. This comes after many years when the Japanese seemed constrained by Beijing’s rigid conception of the problem, which has sought to trap Tokyo in early post-World War II concepts. Yet today relations between Tokyo and Taipei seem to be flourishing. I note that former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe recently made
European countries are divided over whether to join US President Joe Biden’s diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. The episode underscores yet again that when it comes to dealing with China, Europe and the US truly are an ocean apart. Beyond sharing fundamental political values, the US and Europe often employ similar rhetoric about the challenge China poses to the international order. Nonetheless, most European governments cannot reconcile their interests with the vision of a US-led coalition of democracies standing up to the world’s autocracies, and European officials balk at pursuing a China policy focused on containment, under the
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), on Thursday said that people must not let their guard down during the three-day New Year’s holiday weekend and get vaccinated as soon as possible, given that global COVID-19 infections are surging amid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. Imported COVID-19 cases reported last month increased nearly threefold from the previous three months. “The virus can arrive at any time and its quick spread could catch people off guard,” the minister said. For months, the CECC spoke of the importance of “being fully vaccinated,”