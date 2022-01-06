Freedom of speech does not apply to threats

By Lai Yen-cheng 賴彥丞





At a public event, former minister of health and welfare Yaung Chih-liang not only accused President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of forging her doctoral degree, but also encouraged Taiwan’s law enforcement officials to arrest her, citing the death of former South Korean president Park Chung-hee, who was assassinated by his spy chief. He even prompted the audience to say the word “assassination,” so he could sidestep saying it.

Taiwan is a democratic country where people enjoy freedom of speech, and the governing party is often subjected to public appraisal and oversight.

However, freedom of speech should not be allowed to trample on morals, a line must be drawn when what is said includes threats, ad hominem attacks or inflammatory remarks that encourage crimes.

As an educated person, Yaung should have known to base his remarks on facts, and not to resort to hate speech to defeat an opponent. His barbaric behavior — challenging the bounds of the law and instigating citizens to harm a national leader — damages the image of the intelligentsia. Yaung tried to pass the buck to his audience by avoiding saying the word “assassination” himself, a cunning attempt to avoid legal liability.

A Reuter’s report last month on Chinese spies infiltrating the Taiwanese military was unnerving enough. If China has compromised Taiwan’s armed forces and government agencies so that law enforcement officials — such as those in the National Security Bureau and the Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau — are damaging the nation’s polity and national security, Yaung’s urgings might have hit a bit too close to home.

Over the past few months, there have been a number of indiscreet remarks in the media:

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Central Standing Committee member Huang Chin-wei (黃覲偉) made a scornful remark on social media, saying that Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜) “totally deserves a whipping” for her personality.

Before the Dec. 18 referendums, at a debate on the question of restarting construction of the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei’s Gongliao District (貢寮), nuclear power advocate Huang Shih-hsiu (黃士修) asked Hsu Yung-hui (許永輝), head of Taiwan Power Co’s Nuclear Power Division, whether “his affairs were in order.”

Following the referendums, Broadcasting Corp of China chairman Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康), leader of the “blue fighters” faction of the KMT, intended to stir up regional partisanship by accusing Kaohsiung residents of dragging the whole Taiwanese population into consuming imported US pork containing traces of ractopamine.

Yaung, who served as a Cabinet member in former president Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) administration, incited the public to inflict harm on the current president. This shows the hate speech emanating from the China-friendly wing of the pan-blue camp.

Yaung’s injudicious words were disgraceful and should not be tolerated. The nation should be wary of the harm lurking beneath the hate speech phenomenon.

Lai Yen-cheng is a doctoral candidate at National Yangming Chiao Tung University.

Translated by Rita Wang