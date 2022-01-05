EDITORIAL: No support for school abuse victims

Last month, two basketball coaches at a Tainan junior-high school were reportedly banned for life from working in education for sexually abusing and harassing several boys. The coaches reportedly reached a settlement and got off with no jail time.

This is just the tip of the iceberg. A Control Yuan report revealed 548 complaints alleging contraventions of the Gender Equity Education Act (性別平等教育法) in sports programs since 2014.

While there have been many non-sports-related allegations of sexual misconduct on school campuses in the past few years, students in athletics programs seem to be more susceptible to abuse. In addition to the inherent coach-student power imbalance in such programs, experts say cases are often not reported due to hazing, bullying and athletes’ fear of being dropped from their team.

The hierarchy among older athletes and newcomers is also more apparent than in the classroom; last year, there were media reports that an upperclassman on a Hsinchu junior-high baseball team had repeatedly beaten and sexually assaulted a younger student.

Sixty percent of the nation’s student athletes board at school, and often travel and lodge together during events. Despite the high percentage of students in such living arrangements, the report said that many dormitories are poorly supervised and “essentially unregulated.” There are also no regulations for when students travel together.

The incidents in the Tainan case all happened outside of school hours in dorms, where the students had nobody to turn to. The coaches in the Hsinchu case were reportedly drinking while the abuse went on, and routinely beat students with baseball bats if they got too loud, leaving the victim too afraid to speak out.

At the most basic level, there must be more supervision in these dorms, as well as when teams travel together; it is absurd to expect everyone to behave in such a situation just because adults are present. There need to be better training and hiring procedures for coaches, as the Control Yuan found that the gender-equity training provided is “oversimplified and outdated.” Students should also be clearly informed about what behavior is inappropriate and how to report their case without fear of retribution.

Yet no amount of training or regulations will work if victims remain afraid to speak up. This is something that is hard to do in an environment of fear, especially as there have been numerous cases in which school administrators have tried to cover up incidents of sexual abuse. This seems to be the biggest problem. In at least one case, the perpetrator was serving on the committee that handled such incidents.

In the Hsinchu case, the school was not only slow to react and process the complaint, it even tried to shift the blame to the victims, and trivialize the assault as horseplay and a standard hazing ritual. The allegations only came to light because the victims’ family took the case to a legislator.

This sort of behavior must end. The Tainan school, to its credit, handled the issue immediately and properly, and many other schools have been doing the same. This needs to become the norm, otherwise cases will continue to be underreported.