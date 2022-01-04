Unruly kids lead to teacher trauma

By Lin Cheng-wu 林政武





Not long ago, a group of people — including parents, a borough warden and a number of city councilors — stormed into the junior-high school where I teach without warning. They came to seek justice against a homeroom teacher who allegedly made an inappropriate comment to a student.

The student in question, whom I have taught, is viewed as a troublemaker by the school and has received more than three major demerits for misbehavior soon after entering the second grade. He is generally rude when talking to the homeroom teacher, who has made every effort possible to correct him using a “carrot and stick” approach. However, all efforts have been in vain.

As a result, the teacher occasionally says to him: “When are you going to transfer to another school? Why don’t you just transfer right away?”

The teacher’s remarks finally caused a problem, resulting in a group of people storming into the school to condemn him.

It is not difficult to understand why the parents were so angry. As an educator, how could the teacher ask this misbehaving student to transfer to another school? By doing so, the teacher was trying to shirk his responsibility by passing the “hot potato” to another teacher at another school. Based on the facts at hand and as his colleague, I could only advise him to keep a low profile and to apologize to the child’s parents.

Still, being a teacher is not easy. Under restrictions imposed by the Ministry of Education’s Student Counseling and Discipline Measures, when a teacher has to deal with highly socialized students from dysfunctional families, is it effective to “motivate them with reason and enlighten them with affection” through “love and tolerance,” as the guidance requires? Anyone who has experienced Taiwan’s teaching environment even for just one day would appreciate how difficult it is for homeroom teachers to manage junior high-school students.

Nothing changed after the parents caused an uproar based on the student’s one-sided story, and it should be no surprise that the homeroom teacher’s replacement resigned within a month. Less than four months into this semester, a third teacher took over.

However, the new teacher no longer dares to discipline the student, who continues to run amok. I once witnessed the student walking out of the classroom to the hallway to wash his hands during class, and when the teacher asked him to go back, he replied: “F**k your mother! Can’t I go wash my hands?”

I am confident that such cases exist at all levels in schools across the nation. Can we blame teachers for failing to discipline students? If they discipline students severely, they are likely to be questioned by parents and councilors externally, and warned by supervisors internally, who tell them to guard their speech and exercise caution.

Today, teachers must follow highly proscriptive counseling and disciplinary measures, while students and parents issue complaints at the drop of a hat. Supervisors demand that teachers strictly adhere to the rules of so-called “positive discipline” while also demanding that teachers “properly manage” all the students under their charge.

Moreover, as a result of Taiwan’s low birthrate, our Internet-addicted children are often overprotected by parents. Although they are materially well off, many of them only know how to criticize others and are incapable of introspection.

While some of my colleagues were treated like criminals and forced to repeatedly bow to parents at the principal’s office, a group of students snickered outside in the hallway. My steps were heavy and my heart was downcast as I witnessed this on my way to a class.

Lin Cheng-wu is a junior-high school teacher.

Translated by Eddy Chang