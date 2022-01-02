EDITORIAL: Vaccination key to border reopening

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), on Thursday said that people must not let their guard down during the three-day New Year’s holiday weekend and get vaccinated as soon as possible, given that global COVID-19 infections are surging amid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.

Imported COVID-19 cases reported last month increased nearly threefold from the previous three months.

“The virus can arrive at any time and its quick spread could catch people off guard,” the minister said.

For months, the CECC spoke of the importance of “being fully vaccinated,” explaining that vaccines are effective at preventing serious disease, hospitalization and death from COVID-19. It repeatedly encouraged people to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others, and to achieve herd immunity — a requirement for reopening borders and further reviving the economy.

However, the nation’s vaccination rate slowed down significantly last month, despite sufficient vaccine supplies, dropping to between 50,000 and 80,000 doses administered per day, from a peak of more than 350,000 doses per day in late October.

The CECC that month said that a phased approach to lifting anti-pandemic measures and reopening borders would be considered after full vaccination exceeds 60 percent. That was reached on Dec. 5, ahead of the CECC’s goal of Dec 31.

Nonetheless, the center held back on easing restrictions due to global uncertainty about the Omicron variant, with Chen last week clearly saying that border controls and local restrictions are to remain in place until at least Feb. 14, and local healthcare specialists even suggested revising the vaccination threshold to 80 percent before reopening.

To reach eligible people who have not received a first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the CECC has deployed a number of strategies to increase vaccine uptake. Those include allowing mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines; improving access to vaccines, such as with walk-in clinics at railway stations and supermarkets; offering incentives such as cash, gift certificates, rice or toilet paper; deportation exemptions for undocumented foreign nationals; and testing exemptions for fully vaccinated caregivers of hospitalized patients.

Some countries have introduced wide-ranging mandates and disincentives, but Taiwan has not followed in their footsteps.

A policy requiring workers in 24 types of establishments, along with those in the top three and seventh vaccination priority groups, to be fully vaccinated before yesterday was criticized by some as limiting individual rights. The CECC defended the policy last week when it said it was “asking, not forcing” these people, and that those who refuse or have medical exemptions could opt for weekly testing.

It is typical for a nation’s vaccination rate to fall as people receive their shots, but the slowing rates in some age groups are concerning, especially in elderly people, who are more likely to have chronic health conditions that put them at increased risk of serious illness from COVID-19.

Chen on Thursday urged people to encourage their unvaccinated friends and family members to get their shots, and to consult a doctor if they have concerns about vaccination.

With much of the world beginning to accept that the world needs to live with the virus, Taiwan must soon decide how high the vaccination rate needs to be before lifting border restrictions. Encouraging the most vulnerable to get their shots should be a part of that strategy.