A recent spate of driving under the influence (DUI) incidents has garnered the attention of lawmakers and the Ministry of Transportation and Communications. One such incident occurred in Kaohsiung on Sunday last week, when a man surnamed Huang (黃), 38, who was five times over the legal blood-alcohol limit, allegedly struck a family of four as they were crossing a street. The incident resulted in a woman’s death and seriously injured her husband and two daughters. A Central News Agency (CNA) report on Tuesday said the driver had two prior DUI convictions, in 2006 and 2009.
Comedian Sung Shao-ching (宋少卿) was on Tuesday arrested for driving with a blood-alcohol level four times over the legal limit, when he allegedly crashed into a taxi early in the morning. A separate CNA report said Sung also had prior DUIs.
These are not isolated incidents. Following Huang’s arrest, Kaohsiung police on Monday launched an eight-day checkpoint campaign and caught 43 people driving under the influence in the first day. This staggering number of DUIs — particularly on a Monday — points to a culture of acceptance of drunk driving, which is having fatal implications for pedestrians and drivers.
An increased blood-alcohol concentration is associated with decreased reaction time, and even a concentration as low as 0.08 percent (80mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood) — the legal limit in the US — results in a 120 millisecond reduction in reaction time on average, a report published by the University of Michigan said. Exacerbating the situation, the more a person drinks, the less they are able to perceive their level of intoxication, and the less inhibited their decisionmaking becomes. After just a few drinks a person might believe they can drink more and still drive safely.
In Canada and the US, organizations such as Mothers Against Drunk Driving use ad campaigns and school visits to foster a habit of handing over car keys and planning transportation prior to drinking alcohol. Such an approach should also be adopted in Taiwan, in addition to stricter punishments and enforcement.
Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) Legislator Ann Kao (高虹安) yesterday said that ignition interlock devices should include a facial recognition function and be connected to a dashboard camera, so that drunk drivers cannot ask other people to take a breath alcohol test for them. Rental car companies could also install interlock devices, she said.
TPP Legislator Tsai Pi-ru (蔡壁如) said that people convicted of drunk driving should be required to attend intervention programs to prevent recidivism. Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) on Tuesday wrote on Facebook that 389 out of 472 people convicted of drunk driving who participated in an intervention program at Taipei hospitals in 2015 did not reoffend.
The Ministry of Transportation and Communications yesterday said that it would propose an amendment to the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act (道路交通管理處罰條例) that would make passengers accountable when drivers are convicted of drunk driving. It would also call for vehicles to be confiscated following crashes that result in death or injury, and would extend the period during which repeat offenses are considered recidivist — which incurs heavier penalties, it said.
Stricter punishments might deter some who would drive drunk, but intervention programs are necessary to stop those with addictions. Vehicle confiscation and license revocation should also be part of normal procedure in drunk driving convictions.
The government must also improve enforcement. Checkpoints in response to tragic accidents or during holidays are inadequate. Better enforcement of general traffic rules and on-the-spot breath alcohol tests whenever officers smell alcohol should be standard.
The year 2021 began with triumphal statements from Chinese leaders about “time and momentum” working in China’s favor. The year ends with American power in Asia on the rise and China’s power falling, according to the Asia Power Index, an annual data-driven assessment of relative power of states in the Indo-Pacific conducted by the Lowy Institute. These findings undercut China’s preferred strategic narrative. Beijing’s goal is to generate broad acceptance that China represents the future, America is in decline, and other countries would be wise to tether themselves to China’s rise rather than get pulled down by the United States. Chinese officials’
The media have had a field day with the post-divorce mud-slinging that occurred online between Taiwanese-American singer-songwriter Wang Leehom (王力宏) and his ex-wife, Lee Jing-lei (李靚蕾). Wang on Monday last week posted an apology on Facebook, saying that he would take a break from the entertainment industry to make up for lost time with his parents and children. He said that he would transfer to Lee the deeds of her residence, as well as share the responsibility of providing for their children’s education and future expenses. Lee showed her goodwill by not taking legal action, after Wang and his father accused her of
Bigger is not necessarily better, especially as regards nations. In the business world, using the Boston Consulting Group matrix, a company or corporation might aid its growth and power by purchasing other select companies to add to its portfolio. Later, it might divest and choose to sell its “dogs” and even “cash cows” when they approach becoming clear liabilities. All this is done to please shareholders. The practice does not fit the world of nations, especially as regards the “big three”: the US, China and Russia. The world of people is not the same as the zero-sum game of business. To counter
Taiwan has had a packed agenda for the past few months. From recall elections and the four referendums to the upcoming legislative by-election for Taichung’s second electoral district, Taiwanese have been pouring time and energy into politics, which has been laborious. The voter turnout rate for the Dec. 18 referendum was 41.09 percent, far lower than the about 75 percent for last year’s presidential election. Since the referendum questions were about policymaking, not candidates, it was hardly surprising that it did not garner as much attention and interest. The referendum questions were proposed by pro-China elements within the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT).