EDITORIAL: Drunk driving cannot be ignored

A recent spate of driving under the influence (DUI) incidents has garnered the attention of lawmakers and the Ministry of Transportation and Communications. One such incident occurred in Kaohsiung on Sunday last week, when a man surnamed Huang (黃), 38, who was five times over the legal blood-alcohol limit, allegedly struck a family of four as they were crossing a street. The incident resulted in a woman’s death and seriously injured her husband and two daughters. A Central News Agency (CNA) report on Tuesday said the driver had two prior DUI convictions, in 2006 and 2009.

Comedian Sung Shao-ching (宋少卿) was on Tuesday arrested for driving with a blood-alcohol level four times over the legal limit, when he allegedly crashed into a taxi early in the morning. A separate CNA report said Sung also had prior DUIs.

These are not isolated incidents. Following Huang’s arrest, Kaohsiung police on Monday launched an eight-day checkpoint campaign and caught 43 people driving under the influence in the first day. This staggering number of DUIs — particularly on a Monday — points to a culture of acceptance of drunk driving, which is having fatal implications for pedestrians and drivers.

An increased blood-alcohol concentration is associated with decreased reaction time, and even a concentration as low as 0.08 percent (80mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood) — the legal limit in the US — results in a 120 millisecond reduction in reaction time on average, a report published by the University of Michigan said. Exacerbating the situation, the more a person drinks, the less they are able to perceive their level of intoxication, and the less inhibited their decisionmaking becomes. After just a few drinks a person might believe they can drink more and still drive safely.

In Canada and the US, organizations such as Mothers Against Drunk Driving use ad campaigns and school visits to foster a habit of handing over car keys and planning transportation prior to drinking alcohol. Such an approach should also be adopted in Taiwan, in addition to stricter punishments and enforcement.

Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) Legislator Ann Kao (高虹安) yesterday said that ignition interlock devices should include a facial recognition function and be connected to a dashboard camera, so that drunk drivers cannot ask other people to take a breath alcohol test for them. Rental car companies could also install interlock devices, she said.

TPP Legislator Tsai Pi-ru (蔡壁如) said that people convicted of drunk driving should be required to attend intervention programs to prevent recidivism. Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) on Tuesday wrote on Facebook that 389 out of 472 people convicted of drunk driving who participated in an intervention program at Taipei hospitals in 2015 did not reoffend.

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications yesterday said that it would propose an amendment to the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act (道路交通管理處罰條例) that would make passengers accountable when drivers are convicted of drunk driving. It would also call for vehicles to be confiscated following crashes that result in death or injury, and would extend the period during which repeat offenses are considered recidivist — which incurs heavier penalties, it said.

Stricter punishments might deter some who would drive drunk, but intervention programs are necessary to stop those with addictions. Vehicle confiscation and license revocation should also be part of normal procedure in drunk driving convictions.

The government must also improve enforcement. Checkpoints in response to tragic accidents or during holidays are inadequate. Better enforcement of general traffic rules and on-the-spot breath alcohol tests whenever officers smell alcohol should be standard.