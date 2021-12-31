[ LETTER ]

Do more to retain migrants

Ministry of the Interior data show that Taiwan last year had negative population growth for the first time. According to the National Development Council’s population projection for last year to 2070, more than 20 percent of Taiwan’s population in 2025 would be older than 65, which would make the nation officially a super-aged society.

By 2070, the working-age population — those who are 15 to 64 years old — would be half the size it was last year, and about half of them would be middle-aged and older, between 45 and 64 years old. All these numbers mean that within the foreseeable future, Taiwan’s labor force will keep shrinking and aging.

Besides the labor shortages arising from its aging population, Taiwan’s industrial sector has for a long time been facing labor shortages due to societal changes and shifts in what kinds of work people are willing to do.

Because Taiwanese are unwilling to do many kinds of basic jobs, employers have come to depend on foreign migrant workers to keep production lines running.

About 455,000 migrant workers maintain various industries in Taiwan, but since Japan and South Korea opened their doors to foreign migrant workers, they have been offering better salaries than Taiwan, and Japan has even started allowing migrant workers to settle there.

These and other countries’ migrant-friendly policies are already affecting migrant workers’ willingness to come to Taiwan, and it will definitely aggravate labor shortage problems in years to come.

Based on Minister of Labor Hsu Ming-chun’s (許銘春) answers to lawmakers’ questions on Dec. 8 at the Legislative Yuan, her ministry plans, starting from next year, to allow migrant workers who have worked in Taiwan for six years, have a certain level of skill and meet a salary threshold to apply to stay in the nation, and after working for another five years, can apply for permanent residency and for their dependents to come to Taiwan.

The ministry should be commended for introducing the program. Once implemented, it will probably make migrant workers more willing to stay or come here in the first place, thus making up for the shortfall in industrial labor and ensuring that industrial skills can be passed down from one generation to the next.

However, regarding two of the requirements for staying in Taiwan, namely “having a certain level of skill” and “reaching a certain salary threshold,” it should be recognized that skill requirements and salary levels vary from industry to industry. There is a big difference between the science, technology and electronics sectors, and traditional manufacturing as to the degree of skill they require and the wages they pay.

That being so, it would be better if the ministry allowed industry associations to set the thresholds for these conditions for staying in Taiwan, so that they more closely align with the prevalent skill requirements and salary levels in each sector.

Whatever policies are implemented must be geared to Taiwan’s future in 10 or even 20 years, so let us hope that the government makes the right choices and sticks to them. If it keeps doing the right thing, we will be better prepared for the future.

Chang Chou

New Taipei City