EDITORIAL: Polystyrene cups must go

Taipei residents might be surprised to learn that drink shops in much of the nation still provide single-use polystyrene cups, but that could change in July.

The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) on Wednesday last week proposed a ban on all such items at beverage shops, a move that “would accelerate the phaseout of polystyrene foam in commercial venues nationwide.”

Although many industries use the material, cups are most immediate to people’s everyday lives, as an estimated 1.96 billion takeaway drinks were sold last year at the nation’s beverage shops.

The EPA tried to ban such cups nationwide in 2013, but the proposal did not go through. General attitudes and awareness have changed much since then, especially with the government’s push toward a greener Taiwan and the threat of climate change.

It is time to make this move now.

Tainan instituted a ban in 2013, Taipei in 2016 and Taichung in January.

Other nations are taking it further than just single-use tableware — on Saturday, New York is to become the fourth US state to ban most polystyrene products, with a few exemptions.

There is little reason not to support the measure, although is just banning polystyrene cups at this point enough to achieve the government’s ambitious plastic-free goal by 2030?

At least the wheel is turning, but other measures should follow.

In the meantime, people should remember to recycle the polystyrene that is used as padding inside packages. The two types of polystyrene go to separate recyclers and should be put in separate bags.

Many people are still under the misconception that polystyrene cannot be recycled and toss it in the regular trash. This confusion seems to arise from the arbitrary attitude of the garbage collectors, and the government should regulate this so that the trucks and recyclers stop misleading people just because they do not want to accept it.

The ultimate goal is to phase out single-use cups altogether, and people should take action as soon as possible instead of waiting until July.

The new measures address this issue, as customers using their own cup would get a NT$5 discount at beverage shops, fast-food restaurants and convenience stores.

By 2023, these stores are required to provide customers with personal reusable cups at 5 percent of their outlets and 30 percent by 2025.

The good news is people seem to be responding positively — online design goods marketplace Pinkoi on Sunday reported that searches on its Web site for reusable beverage containers increased by 70 percent since the announcement, and sales of the items went up by 25 percent on the following day.

It predicts that the market would double in size next year, which is great news for consumers as they will have greater choice.

People do not have to wait until 2023 to try free reusable cup share services that have been popping up in major cities.

Fifty-eight stations are to open soon in Taipei’s Gongguan (公館) area and the shopping district in front of Taipei Railway Station.

People can decide whether they prefer to bring their own cup or partake in these services, but having the option definitely makes the transition smoother.