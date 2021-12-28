Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) on Monday attempted to rewrite the narrative on cross-strait tensions by placing the blame on the US and calling Taiwan a “wanderer who will eventually come home.” The US and other countries were trying to use Taiwan as a “chess piece” to upset the “status quo” in Beijing’s relations with Taipei, a Reuters report cited Wang as saying. Rhetoric from Beijing over its claims over Taiwan is nothing new, but Wang’s statement indicates a change in approach. Referring to Taiwan as a “wanderer” while chastising the US seems to be an attempt
Bigger is not necessarily better, especially as regards nations. In the business world, using the Boston Consulting Group matrix, a company or corporation might aid its growth and power by purchasing other select companies to add to its portfolio. Later, it might divest and choose to sell its “dogs” and even “cash cows” when they approach becoming clear liabilities. All this is done to please shareholders. The practice does not fit the world of nations, especially as regards the “big three”: the US, China and Russia. The world of people is not the same as the zero-sum game of business. To counter
Important concepts and narratives must be articulated regularly to ensure they retain relevance. A word repeated countless times can lose its meaning. A contortion of reality, if expressed frequently by figures of authority, can often be accepted as truth. Taiwan derives value and strength from its commitment to democracy and human rights. This is why President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) often invokes Taiwan’s vibrant democracy and its progressive record, contributing to the government’s success in attracting the support of friends such as the US, Japan and EU countries in the face of aggression from Beijing. Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) and
Based on my experience as a Taiwanese married to a Nicaraguan, the severance of diplomatic relations between Managua and Taipei reflects not so much China’s threat to Taiwan, but China’s threat to the world. Since Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega returned to power at the end of 2006, he has managed to hold on to the presidency by amending the constitution to allow the president to be re-elected without restrictions. Blackouts would happen at polling stations during a presidential election, and when the light came back on, it would turn out that Ortega was re-elected — again and again. He has been president