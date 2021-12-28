Debate over nuclear power is not over yet

By Lin Cheng-kuo 林鎮國





My understanding of the issues surrounding nuclear waste disposal evolved over more than two decades of research. Before I retired, I realized that those who say there is a solution for Taiwan’s nuclear waste, due to their expertise on the matter, are arrogant, while those who casually say there is no solution are evading moral responsibility.

On Dec. 18, a majority of voters rejected a referendum proposal to unseal and restart construction of the Longmen (龍門) Nuclear Power Plant, also known as the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant, in New Taipei City’s Gongliao District (貢寮). Although the proposal was defeated, those who were for and against it must still live together.

Energy is the driving force of national development, but for decades, nuclear power and nuclear waste have been major contentious issues for the nation’s energy development policy. If Taiwan goes on avoiding the nuclear waste issue, it will be impossible to rationally discuss the viability of nuclear energy. It will also sow grievances that make it impossible to build an energy policy based on consensus.

Debates held in the run-up to the nuclear referendum have allowed the public to hear a lot of information that had previously been regulated to scientific and policy circles, such as the seismic fault lines near the Longmen nuclear power plant and the results of a level 3 Senior Seismic Hazard Analysis Committee analysis.

Why was this information not disclosed earlier? Has all of it been disclosed even now? Taiwanese expect their elected representatives and government to unite the nation to make it a better place, but as information is often vague or undisclosed, it often leads to misunderstandings and conflict.

Now that the passions surrounding the referendum have calmed down, Taiwanese should face up to the problem of the management or disposal of nuclear waste with humility, honesty, openness and transparency.

The toughest problem in this respect is management or disposal of spent nuclear fuel, but if unaddressed, the problem will go on forever — or at least for millions of years — and the risks involved would continue to grow.

It would be unwise and dangerous to keep spent fuel in cooling ponds for a long time. Indoor dry storage is safer. Should spent fuel be directly placed into storage, or should it first be recycled? Should it be placed in tunnels or deep geological repositories? Should it be stored under long-term supervision? Should the storage be centralized or dispersed?

To avoid a repeat of the difficulties posed by the Longmen nuclear power plant, these policy decisions must be made based on consensus, not the perceptions of a few people or the arrogance of those with power, and certainly not on the results of opaque assessments.

Before a national consensus can be reached, more must be done. In addition to the spending needed for maintaining the safety of nuclear waste — along with funding for temporary storage, education and public communication — the Nuclear Power Back-end Operations Fund should be used more strictly and according to higher ethical standards.

This is essential for winning the public’s trust and covering the costs needed for the management or disposal of Taiwan’s nuclear waste. No matter how much money the nation has, it should never again have to suffer such a huge loss as the about NT$300 billion (US$10.82 billion) incurred over the years of work on the Longmen nuclear power plant, when it is taxpayers who have to foot the bill.

Lin Cheng-kuo is a retired principal researcher of the Industrial Technology Research Institute.

Translated by Julian Clegg