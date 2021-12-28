Fund education to grow talent pool

By Paul Wang 王伯元





Higher education in Taiwan has long been underfunded, with universities mostly depending on tuition and government subsidies.

However, tuitions are rarely increased due to objection from lawmakers, who are at the mercy of public opinion, and the nation’s declining birthrate means that there are fewer students paying tuition.

Over the past decade, government funding for higher education has increased by more than NT$20 billion (US$721.63 million), an increase of more than 25 percent. Due to social, political and economic changes in society — including a global increase in the cost of higher education, and the rising personnel and administrative expenses due to changes in pension, labor and health insurance regulations — universities’ finances are increasingly stretched thin.

Former National Chengchi University president Edward Chow (周行一) has said that the government should give corporations bigger deductions for university donations to encourage them to give more.

For example, some prestigious universities in the US receive such substantial donations from alumni and corporations that a fixed percentage of it can be allocated each year to support their development.

Such donations at Ivy League schools such as Yale University and Harvard University account for as much as 30 percent of their annual budget, or 65 percent in the case of Princeton University.

This encourages competition among the top US universities, as they seek to attract top academics and students from around the world, and to accumulate the money needed to provide an excellent education.

The government should review how existing resources are allocated. For example, Academia Sinica’s role could be re-evaluated. It was established based on a model used by the former Soviet Union, which would set up national research institutes to make up for a lack of research at universities.

As the nation’s highest-level research institution, Academia Sinica is directly funded by the Presidential Office, free from the budget-tightening that universities face.

Academia Sinica researchers also have an edge in obtaining government research subsidies, although their research functions now overlap with those of universities. Given Taiwan’s limited resources, an academic version of “one country, two systems” is not needed.

Many countries, including the US, have lofty academic institutions similar to Academia Sinica, but the academics are based at universities, companies or other research institutions. They are only called upon when academic meetings are held.

Considering the size of Taiwan, the Presidential Office does not need a dedicated academic institution, and it cannot review or audit Academia Sinica’s budget and effectiveness.

It would be better to follow the US’ practice of convening academics annually, or whenever a task is urgent, so that they can provide their expert recommendations and reports. Prestigious academics and the research institutions they direct could be reallocated to universities.

In this way, the government would be returning resources to the private sector, allowing limited resources to reap a maximum of benefits.

Higher education is an important cradle in which a country’s talent pool can develop. At the forum “Road to the New Century: Semiconductor in Taiwan” — which was held on Dec. 3 by the K.T. Li Foundation for Development of Science and Technology with industry giants invited to discuss the prospects and distribution of Taiwan’s semiconductor industry — speakers and guests said that the entire semiconductor industry faces a talent shortage.

All sectors of Taiwanese industry are facing a talent shortage, not just the semiconductor industry.

Oxford Economics’ Global Talent 2021 report said that factors such as an aging population, inadequate budgets and an inconsistency between talent cultivation and future market needs are setting Taiwan up to be one of the countries most severely starved for talent.

The crisis is imminent. The government must adopt a pragmatic policy and a more direct approach to cultivate, attract, keep and use talent.

In addition to stepping up the cultivation of talent in higher education for Taiwan’s elite corporations, an openness is needed: The government should as soon as possible attract international talent.

To keep and use talent, restrictions should be lifted, so that international talent can stay and work in Taiwan, and be allowed to realize their ambitions.

Only with enough talent can Taiwan compete with the rest of the world and create yet another economic miracle.

Paul Wang is chairman of the K.T. Li Foundation for Development of Science and Technology.

Translated by Lin Lee-kai