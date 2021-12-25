Now that the four referendums are over, it is time to amend the Referendum Act (公民投票法).
An amendment that made the first-round referendum proposal threshold 0.01 percent of the electorate went too far. If, for example, there are 18 million eligible voters, the first-round proposal only needs 1,800 signatures to advance. The threshold for the second stage is 1.5 percent, or about 270,000 people.
These rules make it relatively easy for political parties to mobilize enough backing to advance their agendas.
To avoid further abuse or misuse of the referendum mechanism, the act must be amended.
National referendums have never been held in the US, and in Germany the most recent one was decades ago. As those countries believe that adding national referendums to the trias politica — the legislative, executive and judicial powers — would undermine the principle of the separation of powers, they only hold local referendums, not national ones.
In France, a national referendum has to be organized on the initiative of one-fifth of the members of parliament and supported by one-10th of registered voters, a threshold that takes a lot of effort to reach.
In contrast, Taiwan’s flawed legislation is often exploited by those who do not have the nation’s best interests at heart or want to cause trouble. If the act is not amended, a few proposals will pop up by July or August as a form of warm-up election before the mayoral and county commissioner elections at the end of the year.
This might not seem possible, but it could happen.
Consider some theoretical referendum proposals:
‧ Do you agree that the government should offer a subsidy of NT$100,000 for couples aged 25 to 30 who get married?
‧ Do you agree that the Executive Yuan should move to Taichung?
‧ Do you agree that the Presidential Office Building should be relocated and renovated?
‧ Do you agree that the voting age and the nomination age should be lowered to 18?
‧ Do you agree that Taiwan and the US should form diplomatic ties?
The list could go on. Ten proposals would be easy.
Such a situation only creates headaches. Is a national referendum really the forum to decide such esoteric and complex issues?
It has been 17 years since the act was promulgated, with 37 referendums proposed to the Central Election Commission. Eighteen — no small number — have been put to a vote in national referendums.
As referendums are to make up for shortcomings in the legislative process, they should not be used by minor parties as a talisman or philosopher’s stone, nor as warm-up elections, or even worse, as a way to prompt a political fight to put on a show for China.
If referendums were to be held all the time, what would be the purpose of the Legislative Yuan? Or the Executive Yuan? In the age of information, the government can always make use of big data or polls to gain insight into the will of the people, instead of letting some political hack waste taxpayers’ money so that they can make a name for themselves.
What Taiwan actually needs is to put local issues on local referendums, such as a proposed merger of Hsinchu City and Hsinchu County, or whether Keelung and New Taipei City’s Sijhih District (汐止) should be merged with Taipei.
It is high time that the act was amended. This is an issue that the governing and opposition parties should think over carefully.
Chuang Sheng-rong is a lawyer.
Translated by Rita Wang
