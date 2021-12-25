EDITORIAL: Let the public decide statue’s fate

Civic groups on Tuesday renewed calls for the removal of the statue of former president Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) from the memorial hall named for him in Taipei.

The groups argued that the removal of the statue — as well as other symbols of authoritarianism — is necessary to achieve transitional justice.

The gains achieved toward this aim by removing statues of Chiang from campuses and parks throughout the nation would be negated if the memorial hall statue — the largest of Chiang in existence — remains in place.

The 6.3m statue sits atop a dias and is housed in a structure accessed by large flights of stairs. The monument is designed to symbolically place Chiang above all others in the nation.

That would be a problem even if he were not a dictator, but the atrocities he committed makes that elevation even more of an affront to Taiwan’s modern democracy and respect for human rights.

It is imperative to remove the statue to restore justice to the victims of political persecution under Chiang, and it is in Taiwan’s interests to have it removed to protect its international image as a champion of freedom and democracy that contrasts with authoritarian China.

It has become a practice in many nations to remove statues of historical figures known to have committed grave wrongdoings.

Lithuania — which has stood up to China in defense of its relations with Taiwan — placed its Soviet-era statues of Joseph Stalin in a theme park, while Germany has placed many Nazi symbols in the German Historical Museum in Berlin.

Some have argued that statues should not be used at all to commemorate historical figures — even those associated with doing good. In an opinion piece published by the Guardian on June 1, the author argued that statues “do not just fail to teach us about the past, or give a misleading idea about particular people or particular historical events — they also skew how we understand history itself,” as they reduce a historical moment to a single person.

The author said that US civil rights advocate Rosa Parks, for example, “was a great woman,” but not the first person to resist racial segregation laws in Montgomery, Alabama, in the 1950s.

Memorials can still be used to help illustrate significant moments or periods of history that helped shape a nation, but they should be designed around imagery that symbolizes the communities and periods they represent, rather than statues of individuals. For example, in Germany, Checkpoint Charlie and sections of the Berlin Wall remain in place as symbols and reminders of a time when Germany was divided, and when some Germans were forced to live under a dictatorship in Soviet-ruled East Germany.

The issue of Chiang’s statue at the memorial hall is a sensitive one, and a decision is bound to result in divisiveness no matter how it is handled. The best approach would be for the government to collect feedback, put forth several proposals and have the public vote on the issue in a referendum.

It is likely that the majority would want the statue removed. If voting were to confirm that, the government could propose redesigning the hall to better reflect Taiwan’s history of democratization, and to celebrate the efforts that contributed to that process.