‘I was wrong’: Omicron wrecks CEOs’ plans to bring workers back to the office

The latest variant of SARS-CoV-2 is bringing renewed disruption to holiday travel and family gatherings, as banks and tech firms struggle with a return to normalcy

Just as it seemed as though corporate America was on a path toward normalcy, a new wave of COVID-19 uncertainty is upending business plans from Wall Street to Silicon Valley.

Manhattan holiday parties are being canceled and banks are contending with fresh outbreaks as the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 spreads. Citigroup Inc said that its staff in the New York City metropolitan area can work from home through the holidays, with hedge-fund firm Citadel issuing similar guidance. JPMorgan Chase & Co shifted its big San Francisco healthcare conference online after major biotech companies pulled out of the event.

Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google have indefinitely delayed their return-to-office dates.

The latest virus resurgence is putting bosses in a tough spot navigating employee safety and constantly shifting plans for office work, business travel and social gatherings after almost two years of COVID-19 confusion. At the same time, many in the US have largely resumed normal activities in their personal lives, from dining out to attending large events, creating a disconnect between what is happening at work and at home.

“This is just like Groundhog Day,” said John Ho, cochair of the US Occupational Health and Safety Administration and workplace-safety legal practice of law firm Cozen O’Connor.

“We had clients planning to bring people back after the New Year,” he said. “There’s some who have already decided to delay given Omicron and also just the rise in COVID-19 numbers overall.”

WALL STREET CONFUSION

For an example of the chaotic situation, look no further than Wall Street, where bank executives have been eager to restock office towers with workers.

However, New York is contending with rising virus cases, with models from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimating that the Omicron variant could make up 13 percent of COVID-19 infections in the area and in New Jersey. Last week, Jefferies Financial Group Inc told bankers to go back to remote work after the firm saw an increase in cases following the Thanksgiving holiday.

Morgan Stanley has also had outbreaks at its New York offices, people familiar with the matter said. The bank, where workers typically sit in an open-office format, has required employees be vaccinated, but it does not have a mask mandate. A spokesperson for the company declined to comment.

Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman made waves this summer when he admonished his staff and said that if they could go to a restaurant, then they could make their way into the office. It reflected a growing reality for many of Wall Street’s top brass: They were ready to get back to normal and were tired of workers resisting.

Now, just months later, Gorman is singing a different tune.

“I was wrong on this,” he said this week. “Everybody’s still finding their way and then you get the Omicron variant. Who knows, we’ll have Pi, we’ll have Theta and Epsilon, and we’ll eventually run out of letters of the [Greek] alphabet. It’s continuing to be an issue.”

One possible reason Gorman got it wrong is that breakthrough infections among the vaccinated were more common than expected during the surge of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, meaning firms that mandated vaccines were not as protected as they thought.

At Barclays PLC, some teams have shelved their holiday parties and the firm has seen an uptick in cases in its New York offices. Some of Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s holiday gatherings have been postponed, while cases have been popping up at various offices in the US northeast.

Yet many employees are still in the office. Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon on Wednesday posted a photo on Instagram that showed the lobby of the bank’s lower Manhattan headquarters, where vaccines are required, filled with masked staffers attending a holiday market.

The disruptions come just as people in the US are preparing for Christmas travel and family gatherings, and there is little indication that those plans have changed. Southwest Airlines said it expects planes to be typically full during the upcoming holidays, and leisure bookings for travel this month are above its expectations.

“The airline has not observed any noticeable impact on travel demand related to the Omicron variant,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

HAPHAZARD APPROACHES

Even as people are packing restaurants, bars and football stadiums in their free time, employers are responsible for doing the right thing on behalf of their workers, Vanderbilt University infectious disease professor William Schaffner said.

A handful of medical groups Schaffner participates in are rethinking their stance on in-person gatherings in the new year.

“If you had asked us two months ago as cases were coming down across the country, people were beginning to think: ‘Oh, well in the first quarter of 2022 we can have an in-person meeting,’” Schaffner said. “Then cases plateaued, started to go up again, even in some highly vaccinated states. Then Omicron hit and all those things have made many of the groups with which I’m affiliated cautious again.”

The effects of the latest surge are being felt broadly. Cornell and Princeton universities have shifted final exams online, infections are sweeping through the National Football League, and Apple temporarily shut three retail stores after outbreaks in the US and Canada. Cases are extending to the C-suite, with Verizon Communications CEO Hans Vestberg disclosing on Wednesday that he tested positive for the virus and has been quarantining at home with mild symptoms.

It is all adding to confusion for executives and corporate directors trying to figure out the best steps to take next, said Harry Kraemer, a former healthcare industry CEO who now teaches at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

“Most CEOs say there’s a middle ground on everything, but there are a million different dimensions to this,” said Kraemer, who was scheduled to attend the JPMorgan healthcare conference that has shifted to virtual. “There’s a struggle to find the happy medium.”

In Silicon Valley, the upheaval is delaying an already slow return to normal for tech giants, many of which have permanently embraced flexibility as they compete for in-demand workers. Apple on Wednesday moved its return-to-office date from Feb. 1 to a time “yet to be determined,” following Google and Uber Technologies Inc in giving up on formal timelines.

The haphazard approach over the course of the pandemic could make it more difficult for employers to coax workers back to the office when companies are truly ready. Google set and reset return dates so many times that employees stopped taking them seriously.

“Every date kind of became a joke,” said Jeffrey Yaskin, a tech lead for Google Chrome’s Web platform team.

However, taking a gradual approach, rather than setting a date for everyone to be back, might be the best policy, Massachusetts General Hospital infectious disease specialist Sandy Nelson said.

Scientists do not yet know exactly how transmissible Omicron is, the severity of disease it produces or how well existing vaccines and therapeutics hold up against it, she said. Experts worry about the variant’s mutations and that people are largely moving indoors to celebrate the holidays while cases are rising.

“There are times when the risks are too high or unknown where it’s not justified to take these risks,” Nelson said.