Leaders of the pan-blue camp initially defined the four referendums as a “vote of no confidence” in the government, pledging that voters would thwart the pan-green camp, but things did not go as planned.
When the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) renewed its stance of “resisting China and protecting Taiwan,” the referendums turned into a confrontation of pan-blue and pan-green, pushing moderate voters reluctant to choose sides out of the fray.
As the pan-green camp has a larger support base than the pan-blue camp, the referendums backed by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) failed, handing it an embarrassing setback.
The defeat can also be attributed to a lack of unity within the KMT. Since losing the presidential election last year, it has been unable to bring together its various factions, especially the “deep blues,” who used to be the most supportive. Some issues also result in confrontations between the party’s hawks and doves.
Due to their political circumstances, some local government leaders of the KMT were hesitant to follow the party leadership in expressing support for all four referendums, which frustrated and angered the “deep blue” supporters.
This was a failure of party coordination, and shows that KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) lacks control and backing within the party. It again reveals the serious internal splits that turned a promising vote into an unpromising one.
While the defeat is no disaster, ignoring the lessons to be learned will almost certainly lead to disaster.
The KMT should see the referendums as a drill for next year’s local elections, and the 2024 presidential and legislative elections — an exercise to help it shore up its weaknesses while sizing up the strengths of the enemy.
An examination of the voting results by city, county and municipality shows that the KMT’s referendum strategy had more support than the DPP’s in 12 regions: Taipei, Taoyuan, Keelung, Hsinchu city and county, and Miaoli, Nantou, Hualien, Taitung, Penghu, Kinmen and Lienchiang counties.
In New Taipei City, where the KMT mayor had attracted much attention during the referendum campaign, three out of the four referendums received more “yes” votes than “no” votes.
Given this, there are two other reasons for the KMT’s defeat: Turnout across the nation was low, as few moderate voters participated, and Taichung, which has a KMT mayor, returned more “no” votes than “yes” votes on three of the four referendums.
The results indicate that the pan-blue camp has a larger support base in northern Taiwan, while the pan-green camp has considerable support in the south. Central Taiwan remains a key battleground, where the pan-green and pan-blue camps will need to slug it out over Taichung.
From this perspective, the by-election in Taichung’s second electoral district is more important than the recall against independent Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐), both of which take place on Jan. 9.
Although the party made strategic mistakes and lost the referendum battle, a comparison of the voting results, and an analysis of where the two camps have support across Taiwan, shows that the KMT could have the upper hand in most of the cities and counties that it controls moving into next year’s local elections.
However, ahead of the 2024 elections, the pan-blue camp must consolidate its factions and get all of its local government leaders singing from the same page, or the goal of a fourth transfer of power will be nothing but a pipe dream.
Thomas Ho is a professor in Fo Guang University’s Department of Future Studies and LOHAS Industry.
Translated by Eddy Chang
