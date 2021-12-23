Moscow’s intentions for the East

By Nigel Li 李澤霖





For the past few weeks, headlines have focused on Russia’s military buildup on its border with Ukraine. Fears of a possible Russian invasion, and tensions between Russia and NATO were revived, while a video call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden did little to de-escalate the conflict.

While Russia’s westward actions have resulted in more tensions, its recent eastward efforts in Asia have been arguably more constructive and should not be overlooked.

Russia-China ties have matured, with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) describing the friendship between the two countries as exceeding the effectiveness of an official alliance.

During the summer, Russia and China extended the Sino-Russian Treaty of Friendship for another five years.

In response to the US-led Summit for Democracy, the Russian and Chinese ambassadors in Washington jointly authored an article published in The National Interest titled “Respecting People’s Democratic Rights.”

The two ambassadors said that democracy can be “realized in multiple ways, and no model can fit all countries.”

Both described their own nations as “democratic”: China, a socialist democracy reflecting the people’s will; Russia, a “democratic federative law-governed state with a republican form of government.” The article spoke of the disastrous effects of the crusade to “spread democracy,” while stressing that “countries should focus on running their own affairs ... not condescendingly criticizing others.”

What we are witnessing is a Russia-China partnership that is deepening, not just on a strategic level, but on an ideological level as well.

As we learned from the Cold War, ideological confrontation is more difficult to overcome than differences in interests.

To maintain room to maneuver, Russia might want to tread carefully and not become passionately entangled in the ideological confrontation that is primarily stoked between the US and China. The more the US places Russia in the authoritarian camp, the more challenging it will be for Russia to find any room for possible cooperation with the West.

While such warm words and actions depict Russia and China as equal brotherly comrades facing down strategic rivals, economic realities offer a different picture. China’s GDP is almost 10 times that of Russia’s, and August data showed that Russia runs a negative trade balance of US$583 million with China.

While trade deficits are not inherently bad, it could give China greater economic leverage if it remains long term.

The products that the two export to each other also reflect the disparity in their respective economic complexity: China’s primary exports to Russia range from electronics to vehicle parts, while Russia exports crude oil and other mineral products to China.

To the south, Putin visited India and met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the first week of this month, signing a series of 28 agreements. As a member of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue and the BRICS group, India seeks to maintain its “strategic autonomy” guided by the ethos of the Non-Aligned Movement during the Cold War.

A good example of India asserting its strategic autonomy was in 2018 when, despite objections from the US, India purchased Russian S-400 air-defense systems.

“From Afghanistan to the Persian Gulf and the broader Middle East, India needs to be treated as Russia’s privileged interlocutor and partner,” Carnegie Moscow Center director Dmitri Trenin wrote.

One consideration might also be that, if actively engaged with, India could help Russia ease away from too close of an alignment with China.

To the southeast, the first days of this month witnessed the first ASEAN-Russian naval exercise, which took place off the coast of North Sumatra. Russia’s Admiral Panteleyev naval destroyer took part in the exercise alongside the 10 ASEAN members. The exercise clearly demonstrated Russia and ASEAN’s interests in strengthening their partnership, which was upgraded in 2018 to a “strategic partnership.”

To Russia’s benefit, it has reminded everyone and itself that it is a Pacific power and has an important role to play in the region.

A more engaged Russia in Asia would enable it to build constructive partnerships in the region, while its place in Europe becomes more confrontational and isolated. It could pave the way toward a more fertile and welcoming outlet for Russian business and investment.

If Russia were to continue to increase its presence in the region, it could soften its image as a benign strategic partner, while potentially restraining China if it were to become overly ambitious. In the context of Sino-Russian relations, a more involved Russia in Asia could remind China that Russia has no interest in playing the role of a junior partner.

Asia could benefit immensely from a more-involved Russia. As a region that has many fault lines of great power competition between the US and China, Russia could help enforce a more stable balance of power. Opening the economic sphere to Russian business initiatives and technologies could enhance the already economically dynamic region.

However, two questions remain:

First, will Asia continue to welcome Russia, especially while the Ukrainian crisis continues to remain unresolved?

Second, will Russia remain invested in Asia when priorities on the Western front are beckoning? Hopefully, next year will bring some answers to these questions.

Nigel Li is a student at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.