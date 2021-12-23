EDITORIAL: KMT’s false narrative must be fought

Important concepts and narratives must be articulated regularly to ensure they retain relevance. A word repeated countless times can lose its meaning. A contortion of reality, if expressed frequently by figures of authority, can often be accepted as truth.

Taiwan derives value and strength from its commitment to democracy and human rights. This is why President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) often invokes Taiwan’s vibrant democracy and its progressive record, contributing to the government’s success in attracting the support of friends such as the US, Japan and EU countries in the face of aggression from Beijing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) were incensed that Taiwan was invited to the US’ Summit for Democracy on Dec. 9 and 10. They are now trying to portray China’s autocratic system as a legitimate form of democracy with “Chinese characteristics,” that can not only compete with the form of democracy espoused by the West, but is actually more efficient.

Soon after US President Joe Biden announced the summit, the Chinese State Council countered with a paper titled “China: Democracy That Works.”

Xu Lin (徐麟), deputy director of the CCP Central Committee’s propaganda department, did his department proud by listing the achievements of China’s system as process democracy, outcome democracy, procedural democracy, substantive democracy, direct democracy and indirect democracy, as well as “the unity of people’s democracy and the will of the country.” Who knew there were so many versions of democracy, or that they were alive and well in China?

In Taiwan, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) has taken the CCP’s idea and run with it.

It is easy to laugh at the apparent strategic absurdity of the KMT tying the four referendums on Saturday last week to political allegiance when the party’s support is at a historic low: 16.2 percent according to a Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation poll in late October. Yet as the dust settled, there were no celebrations by the Democratic Progressive Party or Tsai, and it was not just because they did not want to be seen as exuberant victors in front of literally millions of Taiwanese who had expressed concern about the issues.

KMT Chairman Eric Chu’s (朱立倫) references to “autocratic government disguised as democracy” in his “concession” speech after the referendum results had become clear, and the Taiwan People’s Party’s response, referring to the pan-green camp as a “giant green new authoritarian machine,” were a continuation of the curious picture former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) attempted to paint in a Dec. 9 article, saying that Taiwan has become an “illiberal democracy” and an “elected autocracy.”

Chu’s references were not the response of a disgruntled chairman of a party that had bet all its money on a losing horse. This contortion of the truth and deliberate attempt to confuse the definition of democracy is a concerted, planned effort to smuggle a new narrative in through the back door, disguised as a legitimate concern for an authentic form of democracy, from a party that has never been democratic at heart.

This narrative is likely to become a central plank in the KMT’s strategy to keep scraping away at the very strength that Tsai is trying to portray for Taiwan.

The KMT taking Taiwan’s still immature democracy and distorting it to be an autocratic, faux democracy is not absurd at all: By muddying the waters and confusing Taiwanese about the nature not only of Taiwan’s democracy, but of democracy itself, the KMT is able to denature Tsai’s argument for Taiwan’s strength and value to the international community, while cohering to the line espoused by Beijing.

During the referendum campaigns, the government attempted to counter the KMT’s political rhetoric by appealing to science, rational debate and facts. Now, it must find a way to counter the faux narrative being peddled by the CCP, the KMT and others.